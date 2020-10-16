Steps Rudy Guiliani took to verify laptop was legitimate

NY Post‘s ‘Hunter Biden’ story on Friday tells of a wild and tortured soul who never recovered from the awful accident that took the life of his mother and baby sister, and seriously injured him and his brother, the now-deceased Beau Biden.

Neither Hunter Biden’s lawyer nor Joe Biden’s campaign has disputed the validity of the trove of data that The Post obtained after being extracted from a MacBook Pro laptop. The owner of a Delaware computer repair shop said the device was dropped off in April 2019 but never retrieved.

A computer camera roll of nearly 25,000 images is loaded with sexually explicit selfies and porn (which The Post is not publishing) but also has snapshots from Biden’s childhood and vacations.

It fell into the hands of former NYC mayor Rudy Guiliani.

THE STEPS RUDY GUILIANI TOOK

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says he spent three weeks authenticating the materials on a copy of a hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

We have reported about the bombshell Ukraine and China reports but have been silenced by social media and google.

Guiliani told The Epoch Times that he and his attorney, Robert Costello, had the handwriting analyzed. They also compared details with confidential information they obtained from various sources. They verified email addresses in the data trove, among other steps.

Guiliani said the drive contains about 800 of Hunter’s personal photos, some include illegal acts.

Costello allegedly received a copy of the hard drive in August from the owner of a Mac repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, and handed it to Giuliani three weeks ago, according to the former mayor.

Trump’s former chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, negotiated an exclusive deal with the Post and Giuliani handed a copy of the drive over to the newspaper on Oct. 10. The Post conducted its own authentication effort, Giuliani said.

THE FBI

Along with the copy of the drive, the owner of the Mac repair shop gave Costello a receipt dated April 12, 2019, which he allegedly generated on the day Hunter Biden dropped off a water-damaged laptop and requested the data to be recovered. Biden never returned and the shop owner couldn’t get in touch with him. It then became his property.

Shop owner Mac Isaac also gave Costello a copy of an alleged subpoena for the laptop, dated Dec. 9, 2019, which the FBI allegedly used to seize the laptop the same month.

The laptop might have been brought in by someone other than Hunter Biden since Mr. Costello has vision problems and isn’t certain.

Yesterday, we found out that the FBI told Mac Isaac to keep quiet about the laptop.

WATCH TUCKER EXPLAIN

Reported Hunter Biden email: “Don’t worry, unlike your grandfather, I won’t make you give me half your salary.” “The question remains, how has Joe Biden lived in extravagance all these years on a government salary?” — Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/aFEWXRhewJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 16, 2020

.@TuckerCarlson That’s how things really work in Washington Your son has a lucrative consulting deal with a Ukrainian energy company, you tailor American foreign policy to help make him rich.” pic.twitter.com/d3BfplAPua — CONNIE’S CORNER (@CorneredCRRJA5) October 16, 2020