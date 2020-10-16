So, this is how the President Trump – Guthrie debate went

Savannah Guthrie made last night’s ‘debate’ rather bizarre with constant attacks and interruptions. She is the one who was so nasty to Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic School student. Meanwhile, at ABC Biden was treated with gentle questions and almost no follow-up.

Guthrie is another rude, obnoxious media hack and she’s a hit with the left today for her behavior.

Guthrie was very unpopular with the right and more independent watchers. She was hostile and biased during the NBC News town hall event.

Guthrie’s husband was former Vice President Al Gore’s traveling chief of staff during the 2000 presidential election cycle.

JOE CONCHA

She was nothing but combative and dishonest. Guthrie pulled the – you’re not denouncing white supremacy – insanity. Absurdly, after he denounced them four times in front of her, she said, “it sounds like you’re dodging.”

Is she insane?

Commentator and host Joe Concha was amazed by Guthrie saying this.

Trump denounces white supremacy a good four times. Guthrie: “It sounds like your dodging.” — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 16, 2020

Trump asked her why Lester Holt doesn’t ask Biden about Antifa.

MEGYN KELLY

Host Megyn Kelly congratulated Trump in fighting back on this ridiculous line of questioning.

Good for Trump for fighting back on this white supremacy Q – the 10,000th one. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 16, 2020

Twenty minutes had gone by and not one question from the audience in this so-called town hall. Why call it a town hall? Call it the Guthrie-Trump debate.

DANA LOESCH

Dana Loesch addressed the white supremacy question, “Seriously, did producers not tell

@SavannahGuthrie that Trump denounced white supremacy 18, 19 times now, most of it on tape? How many times are we doing this garbage?”

Political commentator and Second Amendment activist Dana Loesch also said, “NO ONE CARES…”:

NO ONE CARES ABOUT THIS NONSENSE BUT YOU https://t.co/2vj99zJcHp — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2020

NBC News and Savannah Guthrie might think that ANTIFA is just a group of peaceful protestors.

Guthrie kept insisting he denounce QAnon as a Satanic cult. He said he doesn’t know QAnon. Honestly, this is the first time I heard they are a Satanic cult, are they? That was a surprise to me. It would come as a surprise to a lot of people who follow QAnon.

“QAnon is a theory that Democrats are a Satanic pedophile ring & you are their savior. — Will you disavow?” “I know nothing about QAnon.” “I just told you.” “…What you tell me doesn’t necessarily make it fact. I hate to say that.” pic.twitter.com/FmvUbuV5Dq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 16, 2020

While most of us more normal people found Guthrie insufferable, the left raved about her today. They obviously watched a different debate.

SEAN DAVIS

She did go full clown:

If Guthrie had been half as civilized and professional as the questioners—for example, asking a question and then politely listening to the answer without having a temper tantrum—that would’ve been a really illuminating debate. Instead, she went Full Clown and Trump stomped her. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 16, 2020

But this lady behind President Trump and the rest of America understands that ANTIFA is a dangerous, violent, extremists organization. pic.twitter.com/ThqHkTmPin — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 16, 2020

This is a good point. How soon before they dox the black lady in the back who agrees with the President.

Daily Beast and WaPo are almost certainly fighting over who can doxx her and drive her from her home and job first. https://t.co/XhNsY35Z6M — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 16, 2020

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis tweeted: “It’s turning into a nightmare for NBC News and Guthrie, who is now reading a question from a Biden voter (not her, someone else) about stimulus legislation, which Pelosi is blocking. Guthrie claims the Biden voter (again, not her) is ‘stuck in traffic.’”

ARI FLEISCHER

Interruptions by Ms. Guthrie were non-stop as former Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer pointed out:

I just switched to NBC since ABC is in a commercial. Savanah Guthrie has interrupted Trump in these 60 seconds more than Stephanopulos has done to Biden in 40 mins. NBC is an interrogation. ABC is a picnic. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 16, 2020

JIMMY FAILLA

This comment by radio host Jimmy Failla possibly best sums up the difference in the two concurrent debates:

So if you’re keeping score at home, Trump was asked about Q Anon. Biden was NOT asked about his son’s dealings in Ukraine. No one has undermined the integrity of the press more than the press. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) October 16, 2020

BILL O

Journalist, author, and commentator Bill O’Reilly also summed it all up.:

This NBC thing with Mr. Trump is a complete setup. Ms. Guthrie is hostile. Meanwhile, it’s a smooch fest between Stephanopolus and Biden on ABC. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) October 16, 2020

DAN BONGINO

Political commentator Dan Bongino tweeted: “Savannah Guthrie is, without a doubt, the worst moderator I have ever seen.”

BYRON YORK

Columnist Byron York tweeted: “It’s fine if NBC wants to have a Trump vs. Guthrie debate. Just don’t call it a town hall.”

President Trump takes down Savannah Guthrie and ANTIFA in less than 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/jA0obDjB63 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 16, 2020

LOVE THIS!

Voter to President Trump at #TrumpTownHall: “You’re so handsome when you smile.” pic.twitter.com/sb9p0jWv4b — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) October 16, 2020