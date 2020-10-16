So, this is how the President Trump – Guthrie debate went

M. Dowling
Savannah Guthrie made last night’s ‘debate’ rather bizarre with constant attacks and interruptions. She is the one who was so nasty to Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic School student. Meanwhile, at ABC Biden was treated with gentle questions and almost no follow-up.

Guthrie is another rude, obnoxious media hack and she’s a hit with the left today for her behavior.

Guthrie was very unpopular with the right and more independent watchers. She was hostile and biased during the NBC News town hall event.

Guthrie’s husband was former Vice President Al Gore’s traveling chief of staff during the 2000 presidential election cycle.

JOE CONCHA

She was nothing but combative and dishonest. Guthrie pulled the – you’re not denouncing white supremacy – insanity. Absurdly, after he denounced them four times in front of her, she said, “it sounds like you’re dodging.”

Is she insane?

Commentator and host Joe Concha was amazed by Guthrie saying this.

Trump asked her why Lester Holt doesn’t ask Biden about Antifa.

MEGYN KELLY

Host Megyn Kelly congratulated Trump in fighting back on this ridiculous line of questioning.

Twenty minutes had gone by and not one question from the audience in this so-called town hall. Why call it a town hall? Call it the Guthrie-Trump debate.

DANA LOESCH

Dana Loesch addressed the white supremacy question, “Seriously, did producers not tell
@SavannahGuthrie that Trump denounced white supremacy 18, 19 times now, most of it on tape? How many times are we doing this garbage?”

Political commentator and Second Amendment activist Dana Loesch also said, “NO ONE CARES…”:

NBC News and Savannah Guthrie might think that ANTIFA is just a group of peaceful protestors.

Guthrie kept insisting he denounce QAnon as a Satanic cult. He said he doesn’t know QAnon. Honestly, this is the first time I heard they are a Satanic cult, are they? That was a surprise to me. It would come as a surprise to a lot of people who follow QAnon.

While most of us more normal people found Guthrie insufferable, the left raved about her today. They obviously watched a different debate.

SEAN DAVIS

She did go full clown:

This is a good point. How soon before they dox the black lady in the back who agrees with the President.

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis tweeted: “It’s turning into a nightmare for NBC News and Guthrie, who is now reading a question from a Biden voter (not her, someone else) about stimulus legislation, which Pelosi is blocking. Guthrie claims the Biden voter (again, not her) is ‘stuck in traffic.’”
ARI FLEISCHER

Interruptions by Ms. Guthrie were non-stop as former Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer pointed out:

JIMMY FAILLA

This comment by radio host Jimmy Failla possibly best sums up the difference in the two concurrent debates:

BILL O

Journalist, author,  and commentator Bill O’Reilly also summed it all up.:

DAN BONGINO

Political commentator Dan Bongino tweeted: “Savannah Guthrie is, without a doubt, the worst moderator I have ever seen.”

BYRON YORK

Columnist Byron York tweeted: “It’s fine if NBC wants to have a Trump vs. Guthrie debate. Just don’t call it a town hall.”

LOVE THIS!

  2. This is such a dirty and ugly situation in this nation. The MSM, major corporations, left, agencies such as the DOJ, … are all allied to destroy Trump, and to elect a blatantly corrupt, senile man. The USA is in great danger. I am sick to my stomach. But there is s backlash against this, many people can see what is happening.

    Yesterday Rush said he was contacted by a major MSM female figure, asked if he would tell his listeners to remain calm while the election results were being counted. Rush said, paraphrasing, “where were you people during the nationwide riots, you never discouraged them”.

