Biden will not extend deadline! Taliban will not let any Afghans leave!

















Afghan citizens (or Afghan Americans) are no longer permitted to travel to Kabul airport to leave Afghanistan via any foreign military planes. Nobody. Those already at Hamid Karzai International Airport must leave and return home without delay.

Biden will not extend the August 31st deadline for withdrawal and will leave Americans and allies behind. The development came shortly after a meeting between Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and CIA Director William Burns in Kabul. There will be “no extensions” to the Biden administration’s August 31st deadline, a senior US official told Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson.

U.S. troops on August 31st will go to “zero.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says he does not think that the 31st August deadline for evacuations from Kabul will be extended. He adds there is enough time to get foreign nationals out in time and that the Taliban are “not in favor” of allowing Afghans to leave anymore.

At a news conference, he said crowds at the airport should go home and their “security would be guaranteed.”

British soldiers at Kabul Airport have now been told to expect the Taliban to become increasingly more aggressive towards crowds near the perimeter.

TENS OF THOUSANDS of at-risk Afghans are now effectively trapped without any options. Dual nationals will face extreme difficulties getting to Kabul airport too.

The Taliban blame the airport chaos on the US inviting people to the airport to board planes. “We ask the Americans, don’t encourage Afghans to leave… We need their talent.”

Afghans are no longer permitted to leave the country or travel to Kabul Airport.

Afghans beg for their safety from a putrid sewage channel outside Kabul Airport in #Afghanistan earlier today, August 24th 2021.#AfghanistanCrisis pic.twitter.com/wMCD0IdwTG — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 24, 2021

