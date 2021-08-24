CIA’s negotiating with the Taliban, not diplomats, & they will leave Americans behind

















A CIA spy is negotiating with the Taliban, not the secretary of state or the defense department or any diplomats. CIA Director Burns has met secretly with the Taliban to arrange this horrendous, demeaning deal.

Burns worked out the end date and one can only wonder if the Taliban and friends are getting pallets of cash and gold or was the $85 billion in US military equipment enough? Was that part of the deal? Sean Hannity said his sources told him the CIA started moving their people out seven weeks ago.

Biden’s America will leave Americans and allies behind as they ship mostly anonymous Afghans out of Kabul. Even Adam Schiff admits it at this point.

Burns is a sellout to the Chinese communists. He has partnered with CCP think tanks for years and brought them to the US so they could convince American leaders to reduce opposition to them in the US.

It’s becoming clear the CIA is behind way too much in Afghanistan.

STRANDING AMERICANS IS PART OF THE PLAN

The Washington Post reports: Britain, France, and other U.S. allies have said more time is needed to evacuate their personnel, but a Taliban spokesman warned that the United States would be crossing a “red line” if it kept troops beyond the 31st, which he said would trigger unspecified “consequences.” They also say it’s likely Burns worked out the departure date. The Post wrote: The CIA declined to comment on the Taliban meeting, but the discussions are likely to have involved an impending Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. military to conclude its airlift of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. The CIA’s deep involvement is concerning. Do they support the Taliban? Biden has said he will work with them, but they’re monsters. Why are we negotiating with terrorists? It is becoming clear that the Biden administration always intended to leave Americans behind. When Jen Psaki pretends no Americans are stranded, she is clearly lying. Even Adam Schiff knows we are leaving Americans behind:

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) says “it’s very unlikely” the U.S. can wrap up Afghanistan evacuations by August 31st, after receiving a classified briefing on the situation. pic.twitter.com/6wfzDQ5tHy — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2021

One reporter asked about the miscommunications — people in the White House contradicting each other. The reporter brought up an example of the numbers in Afghanistan. The White House spokespersons each say something different. Kirby said he can’t speak to that.

Watch:

