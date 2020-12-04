Biden will tell you to wear a mask for 100 days, ummmm, no

Joe Biden has just announced that he plans to tell people to wear masks until April 29, 2021. Biden, during an interview with CNN, said he would ask Americans to mask up.

“The first day I’m inaugurated, I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask,” Biden said. “Just 100, not forever — 100 days.”

“I think we’ll see a significant reduction that occurs with vaccinations and masking to drive down the numbers considerably.”

Uh, no.

He also asked the failure, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to be his chief medical adviser.

President-elect Joe Biden spoke Thursday with infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and asked him to serve as a top COVID-19 adviser.

“I asked him to stay in the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the COVID team,” Biden said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“I hope you are listening because, as with all the trouble you’re going through, you can not be traveling during these holidays,” Biden said. “As much as you want.”

Of course, he won’t travel. He hasn’t traveled for the last eight months because he’s a physical and mental train wreck.

President-elect Biden tells Jake Tapper he will ask all Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days after he takes office: “I think we’ll see a significant reduction … to drive down the numbers considerably” https://t.co/lQkT0HPc5h pic.twitter.com/PxIGzPjxP7 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 3, 2020

He’s also talking down to Americans as if they were children. Biden is an imbecilic, arrogant fool.

.@JoeBiden on Americans upset over mask mandates impeding their liberty: “Tell that to all the people who went to World War 1 and gave their lives .. I mean, c’mon” pic.twitter.com/Q7t9YQVA5P — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 2, 2020

YOU’RE ALL GOING TO DIE

Biden, on Wednesday, spoke during a virtual roundtable with workers impacted by the virus. He stupidly said about a quarter-million people will die by January, a figure no one has predicted.

Claiming that “Christmas is going to be a lot harder,” Biden said we all have to lock down.

“I don’t want to scare anybody, but understand the facts,” Biden said. “We’re likely to lose another 250,000 people, dead, between now and January … because people aren’t paying attention.”

WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE, BASELESS, UNFOUNDED CLAIM! Why is no one fact-checking???

“There are ways that we have to bring down the virus … bring down the replication rate of it,” the former vice president added.

CNN is talking about China-style lockdowns:

“We’re not even doing that”: CNN suggests U.S. should adopt stricter Covid policies like LA’s ban on outdoor dining and China’s earlier “complete lockdown” in Wuhan pic.twitter.com/6b2uzRA3lx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 3, 2020