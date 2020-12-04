Biden says don’t be scared but 200,000 of you will die in the next few weeks

Senile Joe Biden, who somehow won over 80 million voters, doesn’t want to scare you but 200,000 of you will die with COVID-19 over the next few weeks. No one is predicting that, and he’s talking through his hat again.

Joe doesn’t know what he is saying most of the time.

“I don’t want to scare anybody here but understand the facts: we’re likely to lose another 250,000 people — DEAD — between now and January,” said Biden.

Biden’s claim is ten times higher than what is currently projected but of course, no one fact-checked him. Twitter didn’t have a problem with it.

