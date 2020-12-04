General Flynn talks with Lou Dobbs about the political persecution

General Michael Flynn was interviewed by Lou Dobbs this evening and talked about his persecution by our DoJ/FBI and other Democrats.

“As my family and I, particularly my wife and I talked about it and honestly prayed over it, we came to the conclusion that this was the right moment in time to do this — that the justice system that we were facing was just not going to function properly,” he said. “And it was very, very obvious that that was going to be the case.”

The report notes that the FBI’s case against Flynn came under scrutiny after documents emerged revealing that agents had framed him and deliberately caught him in a perjury trap.

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” one note read.

He expressed his deep gratitude to the President, Mr. Dobbs, and Americans who supported him.

Watch:

Grateful to President Trump: @GenFlynn expresses his gratitude and respect for @RealDonaldTrump for putting an end to his years-long fight against the deep state #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/KH39lg8BAM — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 3, 2020

This is the full interview: