Biden Will Wipe Out All Medical Debts, Won’t Pay Companies

Biden said this week that he is going to wipe out everyone’s medical debts. “I’m going to end medical debt. We’ve already made sure medical debt can’t be put on your credit report. We can wipe out medical debt for pennies on the dollar.”

The only way to do this is to tell companies they won’t get paid. Does he realize he will bankrupt the companies? If people think the system is problematic now, just wait.

Biden says he’s going to wipeout everyone’s “medical debt” pic.twitter.com/qcWU6kNqjI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 13, 2024

THIS PROBLEM WAS EVIDENT AT LEAST IN 2019

Biden’s mental acuity problems were evident after his brain surgeries, but most recently as he prepared to run for president. He has grown progressively worse.

In 2019, Biden couldn’t remember Barack Obama’s name. Also in 2019, unaware of how it sounded, he praised his great, great friend Fritz Hollings, a Democrat segregationist. That’s how Biden won a Senate seat at age 30. Dixiecrats, Democrat segregationists, pushed him into office.

People knew about Biden’s infirmities before he ran for office. They knew he had to be kept from the public, and he campaigned from his basement, pretending it was because of COVID. The plan was to keep him in the basement in 2020.

The Washington Times reminds us that at the Group of Seven summit in June 2021, just months into his term, Biden, 78, publicly chided British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not introducing the president of South Africa. Mr. Johnson had already introduced him by name.

Biden looked confused, and his eyes wandered around the room bewilderedly before mumbling, “Oh, he did?” His words trailed off, and the other leaders broke into laughter.

Weeks before, Biden could not remember the name of his secretary of defense. After a few seconds of struggling, the president called him “the guy who runs that outfit over there.”

The media ignored his mental lapses, reports The Washington Times.

In 2021, he was already calling Kamala Harris, President Harris, and telling her she is smarter than him.

The 2021 Poll Warning

The American people noticed problems less than ten months into Mr. Biden’s presidency. A November 2021 Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed that 50% of voters said Mr. Biden was not in good health.

That represented a massive 29-percentage-point shift since October 2020, when voters overwhelmingly said he was in good health.

In the same poll, 48% of voters said Mr. Biden was not mentally fit to serve as president, compared with 46% who said he was. That negative 2-point margin starkly contrasted with the October 2020 poll, when voters said, by a 21-point margin, that he was mentally fit.

The poll was released just weeks after Mr. Biden appeared to fall asleep during opening remarks of the COP26 climate change summit.

Democratic pollster Celinda Lake told Politico that the findings were the result of the “right-wing disinformation machine.”

In 2022, without anything to replace coal and oil gas, he promised to shut down coal and stop drilling.

Biden: “We’re gonna be shutting these [coal] plants down all across America, and having wind and solar.”pic.twitter.com/uhcBRYTSO7 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 4, 2022

Biden to what is presumably a climate protester in the audience: “No more drilling. There is no more drilling. I haven’t formed any new drilling.” pic.twitter.com/mXBB2Kn1j6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 7, 2022

According to The Washington Times, the president made headlines in September 2022 when he asked for Jackie Walorski to stand up, even though the House lawmaker had died a month earlier. Immediately after her death, Mr. Biden issued a statement offering condolences and ordered flags lowered to half-staff.

A year later, Mr. Biden bizarrely wrapped up a gun safety speech by declaring, “God save the queen, man.” The White House dismissed questions about his statement by saying he was talking to someone in the crowd.

He’s Building a Train from the Pacific Across the Indian Ocean

In June 2023, Joe Biden, the Oval Office POTUS, gave a dinner speech at an event hosted by the League of Conservation Voters. What he said might have startled a few who were doling out cash for his re-election campaign.

“We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean,” Biden said, unaware of the geography. The America Last President also wants suffering Americans to pay for the largest solar plant in the world in…wait for it…drum roll, please…Angola. There must be a huge demand there in Angola.

His exact words:

“We’re going to and and we’re going to help; we have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean. We have plans to build in in in in Angola one of the largest solar plants in the world. I could go on, but I’m not I’m going off script and getting in trouble.”

This would prove more successful than the California Train to Nowhere. Haven’t you always wanted to take a train ride to Madagascar?

BIDEN: “We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean… I’m going off-script. I’m gonna get in trouble.” pic.twitter.com/M6GHT0dS8y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2023

By August 2023, the share of voters saying Mr. Biden was too old to serve a second term effectively soared to 75% in an Associated Press/NORC poll, and 60% said he didn’t have the mental capabilities to serve as president.

By February, 86% of Americans said Mr. Biden was too old [senile] to serve a second term.

As voter concerns about Mr. Biden’s age increased, so did his number of memory lapses.

The Elderly Man with Poor Memory

The Washington Times wrote, “A gush of memory lapses was revealed in February when special counsel Robert Hur issued a report outlining his decision not to prosecute Mr. Biden for mishandling sensitive government documents. Mr. Hur wrote in his report that Mr. Biden couldn’t recall basic facts of his life, including when his son died or when he was vice president.

“He said a jury would view Mr. Biden sympathetically as “a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“Instead of calling for Mr. Biden to step down, Democrats dismissed Mr. Hur as a partisan out to derail the president’s reelection.

“Mr. Biden compounded the damage with his performance in a rare 13-minute press conference on the evening the report was released. He confused Egypt’s president with Mexico’s when talking about the war in Gaza. He also created a political problem for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi by saying he had to be persuaded to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“A week before the Hur report, Mr. Biden twice recalled speaking with a European leader who had died years earlier. During a series of fundraisers in New York, Mr. Biden said he had discussed the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol with German Prime Minister Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017. Days earlier, Mr. Biden talked about meeting French President Francois Mitterrand in 2021. The French leader died in 1996.”

Democrats wouldn’t listen. They covered it up, lied, maligned anyone who told the truth.