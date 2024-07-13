Media Ignores Monstrous Rape, Sodomy of a Child by Illegal Migrant

A monster here illegally raped and sodomized a child under twelve. NBC News40 described him as a Bowling Green man:

A Bowling Green man is facing multiple charges, including rape of a minor.

According to a uniform citation, the Bowling Green Police Department responded Thursday, May 30, for a welfare check.

Castillo Hernandez is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, victim under 12 years of age, and fourth-degree assault domestic violence (no visible injury).

Castillo Hernandez remains at the Warren County Detention Center.

There was no mention of the fact that he was in the country illegally. This child might well be devastated for life.

That was the only news report. How many of these monstrous crimes are committed without the public’s knowledge? Crimes by illegals are being hidden.

