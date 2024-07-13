7 States Sue HHS Over Rule Mandating Gender Care

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is leading the newest lawsuit against a Biden HHS rule that threatens to withhold federal funds from healthcare providers who refuse to provide so-called ‘gender-affirming care.’

Seven states and a group of doctors are filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration over threats to withhold federal funding. The government official’s idea of healthcare includes “transgender” procedures. They want to force medical providers into doing something they feel is wrong, even evil.

In May, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) finalized a rule announced the previous month defining “sex” in federal health law as encompassing “gender identity,” making it discriminatory not to provide so-called “gender-affirming care” to those who identify as other than their actual sex.

Missouri, Utah, Dakotas, Iowa, Idaho, and Arkansas, joined by a conservative medical professional organization known as the American College of Pediatricians, filed four claims against the Biden administration over the changes.

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, forces doctors to perform, refer for, or affirm harmful gender-transition procedures and forces states to pay for these dangerous procedures in state health plans,” the plaintiff states claim. “This radical mandate will hurt children.”

You have HHS headed up by a hardcore leftist like Xavier Becerra and a madman like Gen. Rachel Levine. They are making these decisions for children. Democrat toadies run the Senate and approve anything their masters want them to approve. Biden is demented and will sign anything.

It’s inherently evil to carve up children or give them dangerous puberty-blocking drugs. Children can’t give informed consent. Even 18 is too young to cut off someone’s female or male organs.

BREAKING PART ONE MOM CAN’T KNOW: Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) Transports Minors Across State Lines for Secret Abortions “We never tell the parents anything.” – Managing Director, Kansas City, Missouri RT & SHARE #SecretAbortions pic.twitter.com/TxtK2K2kFM — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) December 21, 2023