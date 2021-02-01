Biden won’t allow a meager $24.7 billion in Trump spending cuts

President Joe Biden on Sunday withdrew 73 spending cuts amounting to $24.7 billion proposed by former President Donald Trump during his final days in office.

They were small cuts to federal programs, including the National Endowments of the Arts and Humanities, the elitists’ favorite cause.

The proposed cuts had come after Trump grew frustrated with some of the spending included in a December spending bill.

“I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed,” Trump said in a statement as he signed the bill into law in late December. “I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.”

The proposed cuts would have also hit the legislative branch of the federal government, the District of Columbia, the Peace Corps, and the U.S. Agency for International Development, among other initiatives.

Divided among them, $24.7 billion is not much.

The US is $30 trillion in debt and the politicians won’t let a single spending cut remain unless it’s to the police or the military.

The US dollar will soon crash and burn, making China the leader of the world which they so crave.

