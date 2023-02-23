Biden Won’t Discuss Possibility of Nuclear War – He’s Busy

Smirking as he spoke, Joe Biden was too busy to discuss World War III and escalation to nuclear war with reporters today. He had no time to explain anything to the American people. Russia suspended START-3, an omen for most people, and Biden’s threatening China, driving them closer to Russia, but he’s too busy for us.

The man’s a disgrace.

Biden is doing what Democrats claimed Donald Trump would do – starting a nuclear war.

The cancelation of START-3 is not a sign they’ll use nuclear weapons. Okay then.

Biden said in an interview with ABC that he does not see the suspension of participation in START-3 as a sign of preparation for the use of nuclear weapons.

He’s not very good at reading the tea leaves.

“It’s a big mistake to do that. Not very responsible. But I don’t read into that that he’s thinking of using nuclear weapons or anything like that,” Biden told Muir in Poland on Wednesday before the president flew back to Washington.

Biden said he was “not sure what else he [Putin] was able to say in his speech at the moment, but I think it’s a mistake, and I’m confident we’ll be able to work it out.”

It’s hard to believe he said that, but he did.

He was his usual self in Ukraine:

Meanwhile in Ukraine … 🤣 Did he really say that? 🔊

Credit JohnTalks YT pic.twitter.com/QsU9TkzamN — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 22, 2023

Biden’s Threatening China, But Not Saying What He’ll Do

Biden and his team keep threatening China to not help Russia, as we help Ukraine. As the Daily Caller News Foundation reported, Biden’s administration will make China sorry but they’re not saying what that is.

“We have made very clear to China that providing lethal weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine or systematically aiding sanctions evasion would cause real consequences in our relationship with China. We’re not going to lay out what the consequences would be,” a State Department spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“China understands what’s at risk were it to proceed with providing material support of that kind to Russia. And it would cause a real problem for China in its relationships with many other countries, not just the United States,” the spokesperson added.

Do you ever feel like you’re watching the Keystone cops only nuclear war is at risk?

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is in East Palestine helping the people using his own money

“We’re going to take care of the fire department.

We’re going to take care of the police department.” That’s my President Trump. 🇺🇸 Meanwhile Biden is kissing Zelenskyy’s ass and dragging us all kicking and screaming into world war. pic.twitter.com/3nX7DLXudY — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 23, 2023

Related