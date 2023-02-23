Remember When the Police Officer Pushed a J6 Protester Off the Ledge, Potentially to His Death?

Nothing to see here. It’s just a video of a police officer pushing a protester named Derrick Vargo, off a ledge, presumably to his death.

A police officer pushed the protester off a ledge, and he fell somewhere up to 20 feet, depending on the report you read.

I saw this video nearly a year ago, but no one seemed to run with it. The man who was pushed, Derrick Vargo, has a lawyer. You can watch an interview with him below. He said the police tried to kill him. The officer could have arrested him instead of trying to kill him.

Here is more info from @stephenehorn He was carried away on a makeshift stretcher with life threatening injuries https://t.co/73wYczfFeK — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 22, 2023

I’ve been working to get this information out there since September, 2021https://t.co/3xYFs4vauI — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) February 22, 2023

I represent him. Inquiring minds know where to find me. — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) February 22, 2023

