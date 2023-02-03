Biden Won’t Shoot Down a Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon

A Chinese spy balloon has been hovering over Montana for days, and Biden is doing nothing about it. The Department of Defense announced on Thursday they have been monitoring a suspected Chinese spy balloon floating over the state of Montana for over two days.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told NBC News:

“The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now,” Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told NBC News. “We continue to track and monitor it closely.”

“Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information,” Ryder said.

Some people believe they’re spying on our Minuteman 3 ICBM silos.

The red line in the second tweet is Canada. If the CCP is testing us, we’re failing big time. Maybe it should be shot down. Unfortunately, Biden won’t do it.

A senior administration official confirmed that Biden had been briefed and received a “strong recommendation” that the balloon not be shot down.

Photo from KSVI-TV shows a massive Chinese spy balloon over Montana. The U.S. military is tracking it pic.twitter.com/BWUBERWO1J — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 2, 2023

3 tankers over Montana, most likely following the Chinese Balloon with other planes in tow. The red line is Canada just for reference. pic.twitter.com/eRkvyrBWkv — or (@twotime2equals4) February 2, 2023

Related