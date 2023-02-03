Video of Pfizer Exec: “The Vaccine Shouldn’t be Interfering with [Menstrual Cycles]”

A new Project Veritas video is out today. It’s Part II of Jordon Trishton Walker. Walker knew there was something wrong with the menstrual cycles and he hopes they “don’t discover something really bad down the line.” He admitted they don’t really know.

Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations – mRNA Scientific Planner: “There is something irregular about the menstrual cycles. So, people will have to investigate that down the line.”

“The [COVID] vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that [menstrual cycles]. So, we don’t really know.”

“I hope we don’t find out that somehow this mRNA lingers in the body and like — because it has to be affecting something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles.”

“I hope we don’t discover something really bad down the line.”

“If something were to happen downstream and it was, like, really bad? I mean, the scale of that scandal would be enormous.”

BREAKING: @Pfizer Director Concerned Over Women’s Reproductive Health After COVID-19 Vax “Something irregular about their menstrual cycles…concerning…vaccine shouldn’t be interfering…It has to be affecting something hormonal…”#Pfertilitypic.twitter.com/4IULTbzqkS — Maura (@indiesentinel) February 3, 2023

