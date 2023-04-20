Biden Won’t Visit Covenant Victims’ Families, “He’s Getting Things Done”

WOW, Joe Biden can’t visit the families of the Covenant victims, although he met with the Tennessee Three. Peter Doocy asked Biden’s Spokesliar about it. her answer is infuriating. “I don’t have anything to read out to you about any invite,” she said. Then she claimed Joe Biden is focused on “getting things done.”

Is she kidding? Everything he touches ends up damaged or destroyed. He barely works. Do look at his daily schedule.

“What I can say to you right now is that the President is focused on getting things done. He’s focused on making sure that we are protecting our communities, that we’re protecting our schools, protecting our churches, protecting our grocery stores that people, as we know in Buffalo went to the grocery on a Saturday and got murdered.”

If he wanted to protect our schools, he’d protect them, not try to disarm innocent Americans. Maybe he could push states to enforce the laws they have. For instance, at a hearing in New York City on Monday, we heard a report that 9 out of 10 gun crimes are not enforced in accordance with the law.

The spokesperson is a complete waste of time. She doesn’t answer truthfully and never enlightens anyone. Watch the clip:

