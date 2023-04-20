In Chicago, Rioting Kids Are “Silly” and Enjoying “Great Weather”

Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson is doubling down on madness. After hundreds of “children” robbed and vandalized other peoples’ property, shot and beat people, and sent innocent people to the hospital, Mr. Johnson claimed they are “silly” and Chicagoans have to support them, and invest in them.

“Look, demonizing young people is wrong,” Mr. Johnson said. “We have to keep them safe as well. Have you ever taught middle school? I have. Have you ever raised young? Do you understand the risk that young people take just because they’re young? Do you know that home plate is at the bottom of my stairs? I found that out when my son was sliding down those stairs trying to score.

“They’re young. Sometimes they make silly decisions; they do. And so we have to make sure that we are investing to make sure that young people know that they are supported.”

I realize Chicago just voted for this, but I honestly feel bad for the people there. The city already had extensive issues with crime, mismanagement, and corruption, but it is now likely to get much worse. https://t.co/exjDx0YvNC — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 20, 2023

Silly Chicago

Chicago…Riots and anarchy, instead of preaching morality to the world the US government beter restore order in its major cities.

Im guessing Walmart will not be the only business leaving.pic.twitter.com/txs4NOXBX5 — Maxim (@maximillian1910) April 16, 2023

White girl attacked by black kids in chicago other night trying to get into her apartment. #chicago_riot #racist pic.twitter.com/YmWnGM4RyV — Jimmy D (@jamesga75542850) April 17, 2023

In Springfield yesterday, on crime, Johnson said, “Public safety is a prerequisite to the prosperity of Chicago and the voters have sent a clear message that they want to get smart, not just tough on crime.”

We’re waiting.

On Air With Lori Lightfoot, Along the Lines of Silly

Outgoing mayor Lori Lightfoot was asked about the Saturday night chaos downtown that led to two people shot, 15 arrested, traffic disrupted, and the CTA suspending service into the loop.

Lightfoot says there is lots of opportunity to redirect young people to safe spaces but scoffed at one reporter describing what happened as quote mayhem.

“And here’s the thing,” Lightfoot says. “The vast majority of the young people that came downtown, came downtown because it was a great weather and an opportunity to enjoy the city. That’s absolutely entirely appropriate there are a few that came with different intentions, and they have, they have. And they will be dealt with, but I’m not gonna use your language, which I think is wrong to say that as mayhem.”

Most were just enjoying the weather? Earlier in the week, Mr. Johnson said these kids just want to eat, and they’re desperate.

“It’s wrong to say that it’s mayhem” Mayor Lori Lightfoot reacts to the violent riots in Chicago this weekend: pic.twitter.com/5fTXv0nlSe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 17, 2023

This is not mayhem

[It looks like a riot of young criminals to me, but just call me silly.]

Teens riot in Chicago, smashing car windows and attacking tourists! Why?? pic.twitter.com/Ec8yoThbby — (@Wil__liW) April 16, 2023

Related