Biden World! Cuban Spy Bases And CCP Police Stations in the US

While Joe Biden feigns vague concern about potential spy bases in Cuba, we have seven Chinese intelligence service centers in the US.

A Chinese intelligence agency quietly operates “service centers” in seven American cities. All of them have had contact with Beijing’s national police authority. That is according to state media reports and government records reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

They also run in other countries. They claim it’s to help Chinese people with issuing overseas ID card renewals, promoting Chinese culture, conducting physical exams for driver’s licenses, and assisting Chinese nationals living abroad.

After an extensive review of Chinese government and state-run media reports, the DCNF identified Overseas Chinese Service Centers (OCSC) branches in San Francisco, California; Houston, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; St. Paul, Minnesota; Salt Lake City, Utah; St. Louis, Missouri and Charlotte, North Carolina.

One US government commission called it a Chinese intelligence service. That information comes from Chinese government records.

State media reports, Chinese government records, and social media posts show that during a 2018 trip to China, U.S.-based OCSC representatives met with Ministry of Public Security (MPS) officials. During the meeting, state security officials demonstrated how they’re leveraging new technology. The purpose is to conduct “cross-border remote justice services” overseas.

MPS is China’s national police authority and has been called “China’s FBI” by China experts. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says MPS also conducts covert “intelligence and national security operations far beyond China’s borders,” including “illicit, transnational repression schemes” on U.S. soil.

In April, the DOJ charged two men for opening one of these police stations in New York.

Allegedly, there is no evidence they operate as secret police stations. Nothing has been mentioned in any statements or legal filings.

Prosecutor Will Mackie called them a national security threat. They operate in nonprofits, and the US nonprofits perform Chinese governmental duties.

As usual, it’s Republicans who are concerned.

“These centers aren’t there to help people get a business license or help resolve a domestic dispute,” Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, told the DCNF. “They’re here to pressure, to use coercion and to use malicious influence.”

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn told the DCNF it was a “direct violation of our nation’s sovereignty” for the CCP to “set up shop on our soil to threaten, surveil and kidnap Chinese American citizens with a dissenting opinion.”

These so-called service centers are the core of the CCP global influence strategy known as “The Eight Great Plans For Benefiting Overseas Chinese.”

According to Chinese government documents and reports from China experts, the UFWD took control of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office in 2018. The U.S.-China Economic Security and Review Commission describes the UFWD as the CCP organ “responsible for coordinating [foreign and domestic] influence operations” as well as a “Chinese intelligence service.”

All of this ties into President Xi doing away with his competition and installing himself as dictator.

They plan to establish “harmonious overseas Chinese communities. That coincided with the establishment of the “service centers.”

How much more obvious does it have to be before the government evicts them?

Despite this directive, a Chinese Embassy spokesperson told the DCNF that the centers are simply formed by “warm-hearted” volunteers and have no “affiliation with any Chinese government agency.”

That sounds like a lie.

In the US, the centers are in Chinese civic centers, Chinese education and cultural centers, and Chinese Chambers of Commerce.

China is incrementally expanding its influence throughout the world from within countries. With people like Biden and his staff in charge, we are easy pickings here in the US.

Read the details at The Daily Caller.

