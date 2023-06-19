Biden’s Confiscating Land for “Conservation” & Signed a Radical Global Pact

THE GOVERNMENT IS CONFISCATING LAND

The US government is not allowed to own land, which Biden euphemistically claims he’s doing for “conservation.” This is Agenda 21, now Agenda 2030. It’s the goal of the World Economic Forum and the UN. They want a relatively small group of world leaders. They don’t want people to own anything.

Biden has committed that

by 👉2020👈🏻we will have conserved 30% of all the lands and waters we have jurisdiction over. By 2020. Not even funny anymore🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1EixCUVSYX — suzy (@Suzy_1776) June 19, 2023

ROBBING NAVAJOS OF USE OF THEIR LAND AND LIVELIHOOD

Biden is a white supremacist, planning to shut down the income of the Navajos.

The president of the Navajo Nation told Fox News Digital that he has ordered the tribe’s attorney general to weigh legal action following the Biden administration’s oil-leasing ban impacting Navajo citizens.

Buu Nygren, the president of the Navajo Nation, a federally recognized tribe in the U.S. southwest, said that the Navajo Justice Department was considering pursuing litigation after Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s recent order, and he plans to protest her upcoming visit to the reservation on Sunday.

In early June, Haaland banned oil, gas, and mineral leasing within 10 miles of the Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico for 20 years, an action strongly opposed by nearby Navajo communities.

“To totally disregard those local communities — it’s unfair,” Nygren told Fox News Digital in an interview Saturday. “There’s no need to celebrate putting people into poverty, to celebrate undermining the Navajo Nation’s sovereignty, undermining everything that comes into working with tribes, in this case, Navajo Nation.”

“I tasked the attorney general to look into all our options because I want to be doing justice for the local community,” he continued. “As president, I’ve already told my attorney general to look into all the options. So, we’re going to be moving forward with that as well.”

JOHN KERRY WILL TRANSFORM US FARMS

Last month, John Kerry spoke at the AIM forum and asserted that drastic restrictions would be placed on farmers in the United States.

Kerry said rising global temperatures have severe implications for malnutrition and food security worldwide. Yet, he’s going to severely restrict farming.

Canada’s government is looking to take the same path.

The government is proposing to cut emissions from fertilizer by 30 percent by 2030 as part of a plan to get to net zero in the next three decades. But growers are saying that to achieve that, they may have to shrink grain output significantly when the world is scrambling for more supplies.

We knew it was coming to the US under Joe Biden.

The alarms rang out when environmental groups tried to block the expansion of dairy herds on the ground that cows cause global warming. Meat prices have skyrocketed. The Left is demonizing the eating of meat. There is talk of grounding up insects and putting them in our food.

Democrat dictator Joe Biden recently signed a global agreement with twelve other nations, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, and Spain, to crack down on farming to “save the planet” from “climate change.”

JOHN KERRY’S PLAN

Climate czar, John Kerry, insists the United States must massively reduce farming to meet the radical “green agenda” goals laid out by World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations (UN).

“A lot of people have no clue that agriculture contributes about 33 percent of all the emissions of the world,” said Kerry. “Depending a little bit on how you count it, but it’s anywhere from 26 to 33. And we can’t get to net zero; we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. So all of us understand here. The depths of this mission,” Kerry asserted. “We can’t get to net zero; we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution,” Kerry, Biden’s climate czar, said at the AIM (Agriculture Innovation Mission) for Climate Summit in Washington in May. “Food systems themselves contribute a significant amount of emissions just in the way in which we do the things we’ve been doing,” Kerry asserted. According to Kerry, “With a growing population on the planet – we just crossed the threshold of eight billion fellow citizens around the world – emissions from the food system alone are projected to cause another half a degree of warming by mid-century.” He has hysterically said we have about nine years until disaster befalls us. It has been reported that Kerry won’t take farm confiscations off the table. I didn’t hear him say that. However, the restrictions could reduce farmers to nominal ownership. That’s how the Biden/Obama/Soros government operates. These people are out of control.

THEY SAID ALEX JONES WAS A LOON

Doesn’t sound so crazy anymore.

20 Years ago Alex Jones sounded like a crazy lunatic. Now everything he said is being proven true. They tried to silence Alex but now people like Tucker, Joe Rogan, RFK Jr, Elon Musk etc are now seeing & saying the same thingpic.twitter.com/BerSyEQiQ2 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) June 19, 2023

FARMERS IN NAME ONLY

