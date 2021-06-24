BidenBama IRS denied a tax exemption to a Texas prayer group



















The IRS denied a tax exemption for a Texas prayer group. The denial was based on the group’s emphasis on prayer and Bible study that allegedly mainly benefits Republicans, The Epoch Times reported.

“The language of the IRS ruling suggests the return of a disturbing trend of politicized targeting at the IRS,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told The Epoch Times on June 22. “This politicization treats Americans unfairly, not only by disrupting equal application of the law, but also by undermining public trust in government.”

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the top GOP member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, told The Epoch Times that “the IRS under the Biden–Harris administration is up to no good and appears to be abusing its vast powers for political gain.”

“You do not qualify as an organization described in IRS Section 501(c)(3). You engage in prohibited political campaign intervention,” wrote Stephen A. Martin, director of the IRS Office of Exempt Organizations Rulings and Agreements, in a May 18 letter to Christians Engaged, the Garland, Texas-based prayer group recognized by Texas officials as tax-exempt.

“You are also not operated exclusively for one or more exempt purposes within the meaning of Section 501 (c)(3), because you operate for a substantial non-exempt private purpose and for the private interests of the [Republican] party.”

Rep. Jim Jordan believes it’s the return of the attacks on conservatives and religious people.

“The Obama/Biden IRS targeted conservatives for their political beliefs. It looks like the Biden/Harris IRS is already up to no good as well. Every American should be concerned, but sadly, not surprised,” Jordan told The Epoch Times on June 22.

