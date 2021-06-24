Heartbreaking assassination of heroic officers (graphic video)



















The murder on one officer in Stockton, California, and the assassination of another in Arvada, Colorado are touched upon in this article. But crime is surging throughout the nation and this is only one brief glimpse of the horror of it.

THE MURDER OF OFFICER JIMMY INN

Stockton police released bodycam footage of an incident that took place on May 11. Officer jimmy Inn was fatally shot while responding to a domestic situation.

The video below is graphic but people should know what the police go through every day. They put their lives on the line to save others and skin color never matters.

Officer Inn was assassinated by the man in the home. The woman who was in the house bleeding simply walked off.

The perpetrator who killed the officer as he opened the door had an 8-year-old child by the neck and was strangling him.

A community member grabbed the child as the perp, later identified as Lance Lowe, was shooting at the officer.

Officer Pancho Freer was then able to take Lowe down.

Both Lowe and Officer Inn were taken to the hospital where they died.

As the shooting went on, Inn’s partner, Officer Freer called out tragically to his partner, asking if he was okay, pleading with him to stay with him.

A very poisonous anti-cop atmosphere has been created, and, as a result, police and victims are dying needlessly.

Officers Inn and Freer didn’t run from the gunfire, they ran to it for a woman who strolled off. The community member saved the child. Courage and heroism saved a little child that day, who is now with his biological mother.

God bless our police and the courageous man who grabbed the child.

This is a very graphic and disturbing video of the event:

OFFICER JIMMY INN

Officer Freer speaks towards the end and breaks down.

THE ASSASSINATION OF OFFICER GORDON BEESLEY

In Denver, a Good Samaritan and a beloved officer were assassinated by a criminal.

“While we don’t yet have all the facts, I can tell you that Gordon was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada Police uniform and a badge,” the Police Chief said.

“Officer Beesley was ambushed by a person who expressed hatred of police officers.”

The department also identified a “Good Samaritan” as 40-year-old Golden resident John Hurley, who was murdered. Strate called Hurley a “true hero who likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.”

The suspected gunman was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Ronald Troyke, according to local reports. No other details were released, except that he hated police.

Arvada Mayor Marc Williams described Beesley as a “highly respected” officer whose “involvement in the community went far beyond just his police duties.”

“You’ve got an officer with a family who went to work this morning thinking he was going to do his public service and he didn’t come home,” Williams said. “I’m just so sad for his family and sad for our community that now we’re part of the statistic of these horrible losses.”

OFFICER BEASLEY

Related

















