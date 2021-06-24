This is what we know about Joe Biden’s bad health



















Dr. Ronny Jackson, who served as both Barack Obama’s and Donald Trump’s White House physician wants Biden tested cognitively right away. It’s dangerous having a President with serious mental lapses.

When Democrats demanded Donald Trump submit to a cognitive test, he did so and aced it. It’s not an IQ test, it’s just to see if he is at all fit cognitively.

Dr. Jackson is now a representative and signed a letter with 13 other Republicans calling on Biden to take a cognitive assessment and pointed to examples of the president’s “mental decline.”

“Unfortunately, your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past 18 months,” the letter reads.

Biden’s history and current problems would suggest he’s not fit.

BIDEN’S BAD HEALTH

Barack Obama’s former physician of twenty-two years didn’t think Joe Biden was in good health in 2019. Specifically, he said, “he is not a healthy guy,” after reading his medical report, The Washington Examiner reported.

Dr. David Scheiner commented on Biden’s medical report, stating he looks “frail” and as if he could soon have a stroke based on his medical record.

The physician said that although Biden is “not in bad shape for his age,” he isn’t in “outstanding health. Could I guarantee he won’t have issues for the next four years? He has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”

“The details from the letter made Scheiner, 81, concerned about Biden’s potential for strokes, and he said he would want to see results from an MRI or CT scan,” the Washington Examiner reported. “Because Biden also used to have sleep apnea before getting surgery on his sinus and nasal passages, Scheiner said he would also like to review the results of a sleep study.”

Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor in 2019 said he is being treated for four ailments, has quite an extensive medical history, but is “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

The doctor said he has A-fib and takes two prescription medications, has reflux, high cholesterol, seasonal allergies, and has various sports medicine and orthopedic injuries. He has a history of brain aneurysms with two in 1988, one which almost killed him.

He also had prostate surgery and a gall bladder removed.

Dr. O’Connor did not deal with Biden’s obvious cognitive issues. The doctor concluded he is “fit” to serve as President [if you don’t count his brain?].

Joe Biden had two brain surgeries to repair brain aneurysms in 1988, one in February and another in May. His neurosurgeon gave Biden less than a 50% chance of making a full recovery.

Biden has since acquired a reputation for blathering, being loquacious, and deviating from prepared remarks. The New York Times wrote that Biden had “weak filters” that made him “capable of blurting out pretty much anything.”

That tendency garnered Biden second place in Time Magazine’s Top 10 Campaign Gaffes for 2007.

He needs a cognitive test.

