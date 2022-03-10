Bidenflation Up 7.9% in February! Another New Record!

Biden did it. He set a new record! Inflation — the consumer price index — is up 7.9% in February on an annual basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Month-over-month, inflation rose 0.8% despite Jen Psaki claiming it has been waning and it’s all Russia’s fault. This went on pre-Putin.

It is worse than the January jump of 7.5% and continues the 40-year record. The last time we were this bad was in February 1982 thanks to another Democrat who had wrecked the economy prior to that date — Jimmy Carter.

Gas jumped 6.6% in February — a third of the hikes — and food rose 1%.

Maybe you can’t heat your house but you can have Mac & Cheese for dinner.

And, to keep it going, the House just approved a $1.5 trillion spending bill on welfare, government agencies, Ukraine, and two other nations.

