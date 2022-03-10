Fox Reporter Presents US Version of Bio Labs and Poland’s MiGs

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin outlined the U.S. version of the Ukrainian Bio Labs and the issue of Poland sending jets to Ukraine on ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night. (video below)

We can’t say much more about Bio Labs than we have here, here, here, here, and here. We don’t know what the truth is and we’re just trying to gather information.

As for Poland sending MiGs, it appears it was never Poland’s idea and they certainly had no intention of doing it independently. We have written about it here, here, here, here, here, and here. That conflicts with Griffin’s reporting.

It would be helpful if the US didn’t have a White House Press Secretary, a President, a medical establishment, and a military complex who consistently lie to us. They also have control of the media.

Watch and decide for yourself and then continue on:

Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby Was Also Out Explaining

This is same guy who said no kids were killed in that drone strike. He called the kids terrorists. This guy is the lowest of the low. https://t.co/0ecHE4mNfU — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 10, 2022

Some Are Skeptical, Question Everyone

The United States government would never fund research into biological weapons pic.twitter.com/eRZ07LyQNj — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) March 10, 2022

Related