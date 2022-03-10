Fox Reporter Presents US Version of Bio Labs and Poland’s MiGs

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin outlined the U.S. version of the Ukrainian Bio Labs and the issue of Poland sending jets to Ukraine on ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night. (video below)

We can’t say much more about Bio Labs than we have here, here, here, here, and here. We don’t know what the truth is and we’re just trying to gather information.

As for Poland sending MiGs, it appears it was never Poland’s idea and they certainly had no intention of doing it independently. We have written about it here, here, here, here, here, and here. That conflicts with Griffin’s reporting.

It would be helpful if the US didn’t have a White House Press Secretary, a President, a medical establishment, and a military complex who consistently lie to us. They also have control of the media.

Watch and decide for yourself and then continue on:

Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby Was Also Out Explaining

Some Are Skeptical, Question Everyone


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply