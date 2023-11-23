Pro-Hamas Fanatics Try to Shut Down the Macy’s Day Parade

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children,” she said. “But we can never forgive them for forcing us to kill their children.

~ Golda Meir

Fanatical Pro-Hamas protesters tried to shut down the Macy’s Day parade. They are truly nasty people who want everyone to be as miserable as they are.

Check out more videos here and here.

And here is just another New Yorker caught on film following a group of residents into a Union Square building shouting, “You’re gonna die … die Jews die.”

This is what progressive Democrats and all their enablers have wrought.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments