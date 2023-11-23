Pro-Hamas Fanatics Try to Shut Down the Macy’s Day Parade

We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children,” she said. “But we can never forgive them for forcing us to kill their children. ~ Golda Meir

Fanatical Pro-Hamas protesters tried to shut down the Macy’s Day parade. They are truly nasty people who want everyone to be as miserable as they are.

Pro-Palestine Protesters interrupt the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade pic.twitter.com/qUsP53GyqH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 23, 2023

WATCH: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was ruined by the pro-HAMAS crowd. These people are so consumed by their love for a terrorist org, that they ruined a family parade w/ their “Ceasefire now” nonsense. No ceasefire till HAMAS is destroyed. Imagine being this awful. pic.twitter.com/2TZ3xdvJhk — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 23, 2023

WATCH: Pro HAMAS protesters have ruined the family friendly Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City today. Violent protesters who showed up in white outfits that say “colonialism” and “imperialism” with fake blood splattered all over them are attacking police, and… https://t.co/wvcjnEFzMh pic.twitter.com/Cbw7Ey6sCy — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 23, 2023

And here is just another New Yorker caught on film following a group of residents into a Union Square building shouting, “You’re gonna die … die Jews die.”

This is what progressive Democrats and all their enablers have wrought.

