Biden’s Afghanistan Report Blames the Trump Plan He Didn’t Follow

The Biden administration released a 12-page report remarkably praising the president’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and, at the same time, blaming Donald Trump for anything that went bad.

The report blames Donald Trump for the timeline. The timeline set a withdrawal by May 1st if the Taliban peace talks succeeded.

HE DIDN’T FOLLOW THE PLAN

As The Washington Post admitted:

“But the agreement also left an opening for the U.S. to call off its withdrawal deal with the Taliban if the promised Taliban-Afghan peace talks failed — which they did under Biden, as the U.S. military was pulling out and Taliban fighters advancing.” [Emphasis added]

Biden delayed until September but refused to take the “out” even though talks failed. He only delayed until September to give his speech about a successful withdrawal on 911, painting himself as the hero.

During a Thursday press conference, the Democrat media questioned White House National Security spokesman John Kirby about the report and evacuation. When CBS reporter Mary Bruce asked if Biden has any “regrets about how [the withdrawal] was carried out,” Kirby indicated the president is “proud” of the withdrawal.

“The president is very proud of the manner in which the men and women of the military, the foreign service, the intelligence community … conducted this withdrawal,” Kirby said.

Kirby continued: “Look, I’ve been around operations my entire life, and there’s not a single one that ever goes perfectly according to plan — things happen. Sometimes enemies get a vote.”

ABC’s @MaryKBruce: “You made it clear the president did not have any regrets about his decision to withdraw. In reading this, does [he] have any regrets about how this withdrawal was carried out?” Kirby: “[He] is very proud of the manner in which the…military…conducted this” pic.twitter.com/JQl3eC6J21 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2023

Even though Biden is “proud” of how his administration withdrew from Afghanistan, the report places most blame on former President Donald Trump.

“President Biden’s choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor,” the report’s author claims.

The report also says President Trump “provided no plans for how to conduct the final withdrawal or to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies.”

BIDEN HAD TO ABIDE BY TRUMP’S PLAN WITHOUT TAKING THE EXIT”

Biden reversed everything Donald Trump did. However, suddenly, Biden felt compelled to follow the plan Donald Trump laid out — but without taking the “exit” that Donald Trump included in the agreement!

The White House won’t even take credit for 13 dead American soldiers, and 700 dead Afghans in the bombing at the Kabul airport. They don’t take credit for the people desperately clinging to planes as they left Afghanistan. Leaving thousands behind is somehow Trump’s fault? Disheartening the Afghan army is somehow Donald Trump’s fault.

CBS News on Biden’s shameful attempt to rewrite history on his Afghanistan withdrawal: “Biden’s decision to pull the U.S. out of Afghanistan led to the collapse of its government, its military, the death of 13 Americans, & it left tens of thousands of Afghans hoping to escape.” pic.twitter.com/vzsYdls5Zt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2023

