Generals testify how Afghanistan was a “logistical success”

















On Tuesday General Mark Milley testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the head of U.S. Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie Jr. None of these generals will resign or would resign prior to the disastrous withdrawal although they knew it would end in disaster for Americans left behind. Milley won’t go because of Iwo Jima — read on.

No one will be held responsible and they had an excuse for everything, including the droning of an innocent family.

THE GANG THAT COULDN’T SHOOT STRAIGHT AND PEOPLE DIED

General McKenzie took responsibility for droning an innocent family but won’t admit he used Taliban intelligence. He didn’t have any other intelligence. The droning was based on good intelligence according to General McKenzie.

General McKenzie testified that he advised Biden to not withdraw all the forces.

“I recommended we keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.” Also says he predicted withdrawing them would cause the Afghan army to collapse and the Taliban taking over. General Milley later said the same thing.

This crew didn’t have enough resources, didn’t have the proper staging, and yet they planned it by their own testimony! They also didn’t plan for the President’s option to flee.

General Milley, totally unprepared for the questioning, couldn’t answer questions about the Woodward book suggesting he’s a traitor. Milley said he didn’t read it. He didn’t want to check for accuracy? He has no sense of responsibility.

Thirteen service people died because of their incompetence.

Basically, they want you to believe they planned for every contingency and no one could have done a better job.

TESTIMONY SO FAR

Senator Hawley grilled Austin who admitted they left Americans behind. Hawley also asked him and Milley about the evacuation scenarios they devised and wanted to know if they thought this rapid evacuation was appropriate. Both Generals said they raised concerns but the State Department made the decision and there was a chance the Afghan forces would hold.

No one believed the Afghan forces would hold without air support especially after the Afghan Army were slaughtered or fled from Bagram in April.

Milley actually said about the Afghanistan mission, “It was a logistical success but a strategic failure.” What would be a logistical failure? 400 beheadings instead of 200? He could actually be the dumbest general we’ve ever had. It was a failure on both counts but especially the latter. We are being gaslighted.

WHY HAVEN’T YOU RESIGNED?

Senator Josh Hawley asked General Milley why he hasn’t resigned if the President didn’t follow his advice.

Milley said he won’t turn his back on people who couldn’t resign in Iwo Jima like his father. Equating Iwo Jima with the vile withdrawal from Afghanistan is a stretch.

Watch:

.@SenTomCotton: “Why haven’t you resigned?” Gen. Milley: “It would be an incredible act of political defiance for a commissioned officer to just resign because my advice is not taken.” He also says, “My dad didn’t get a choice to resign at Iwo Jima.” pic.twitter.com/7D4w3KUR03 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 28, 2021

BIDEN IS THE BOSS BUT TRUMP WASN’T?

General Milley didn’t want to resign because the President disagreed — the President is the boss. How ironic. he adopted a totally different attitude than he had with then-President Trump.

Milley left Donald Trump out of the loop as he went behind his back to promised the CCP he would let them know if the US was going to attack.

There was never any talk of Donald Trump attacking China. It was clear he didn’t want any wars. This is something the General created in his mind.

Milley also confirmed Esper was behind the calls he made to China [that can’t be the second call. Esper was gone by then.]

Gen. Milley did just say this. He also offered a stirring lecture about the central importance of civilian control and obedience to the President. This is the same Gen. Milley who boasted to Bob Woodward (or had someone do it) about his attempts to sabotage Trump with China. pic.twitter.com/VYF4PpqoWD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 28, 2021

The Taliban also didn’t live up to the agreement which means the agreement was no longer binding. So much for the excuse that Trump forced Biden into an agreement.

Watch:

For everyone who blamed the disaster of a withdrawal on President Trump, here’s General Milley admitting that the Taliban “failed to fully honor” Trump’s Afghanistan agreement. pic.twitter.com/TErtZXjtjJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2021

THE NUMBERS WE STRANDED

The next clip was good. The Generals deferred to State as to numbers abandoned in Afghanistan. Jim Inhofe had the State’s numbers which he read off. The Generals then disagreed but admitted to not knowing the numbers.

What clowns these people are.

👀 Brilliant questioning by @JimInhofe. He gets Milley and Austin to “defer to the State Department” on how many Americans are still trapped in #Afghanistan, but then when he reads back State’s number to them, they disagree with it. Can’t have it both ways. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/Pyo5BF2C6F — John Cooper (@thejcoop) September 28, 2021

