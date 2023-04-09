JP Morgan CEO Wants to Seize Private Property for Climate Change

In his annual letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon suggested that the U.S. government and climate-conscious corporations may have to seize citizens’ private property to build wind and solar farms.

Dimon declared Tuesday that “governments, businesses and non-governmental organizations” may need to invoke “eminent domain” to get the “adequate investments fast enough for grid, solar, wind and pipeline initiatives.”

“Eminent domain” is a legal term describing the government using its power to seize private property for public use, provided the government provides proper compensation to private owners. It’s constantly abused.

“The window for action to avert the costliest impacts of global climate change is closing,” he said, along with mentioning his concern that the “ongoing war in Ukraine is roiling trade relations across Europe and Asia and redefining the way countries and companies plan for energy security.”

“The need to provide energy affordably and reliably for today, as well as make the necessary investments to decarbonize for tomorrow, underscores the inextricable links between economic growth, energy security, and climate change. We need to do more, and we need to do so immediately,” Dimon added.

“At the same time, permitting reforms are desperately needed to allow investment to be done in any kind of timely way. We may even need to evoke [sic] eminent domain,” Dimon stated.

The CEO justified this potential government and corporate seizure of public property, saying that “we simply are not getting the adequate investments fast enough for grid, solar, wind and pipeline initiatives.”

So, we’ll STEAL and speed it up! Nice going, Jaimie. Let’s start by seizing Chase properties and build windmills on them. Maybe we should use them for Democrat opium dens where they let drug addicts shoot up.

These corporate elites are so out of control!

You will own nothing and be happy!

You can eat bugs and live in a pod.

You'll own nothing, eat bugs and you'll be happy to rent. pic.twitter.com/OQzw1xHiEC — Mats Nilsson (@mazzenilsson) April 6, 2023

What June says!

You'll own nothing and be happy

No I won't, so fk off! pic.twitter.com/F7BrTJ7cR0 — june slater Chief Gammon (@juneslater17) April 8, 2023

Dimon’s also all in on “DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION EFFORTS”

