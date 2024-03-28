Biden’s Answer to Losing Hispanic Voters Is He Will “Educate” Them

The full-throated invasion of America is not popular with Hispanics. Hispanics are starting to flee the Democrat Party over illegal immigration, crime, and inflation.

The Biden administration’s answer to losing support is he will “educate” Hispanics. Maybe Hispanics should educate him.

Watch Tito Ortiz on the issue and watch the boatloads of illegals below:

The invaders come by plane, boar, cars, buses, trains, and some walking.

BOATLOADS OF ILLEGALS

Here’s a boatload from yesterday.

Breaking immigrants landing at Solana Beach this morning friend of mine sent me this moments ago. @USBP in the water. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/p8vIc0LdXK — Jaime Chambers (@jaimechambers) March 27, 2024

A boatload of illegal migrants came ashore and ran off into the Malibu neighborhoods of the rich and famous in November. They should rent out rooms to them since they will need housing.

Here they go, twenty-five of them. We don’t know who they are, where they came from, or why they are here, but they are all men.

Boat full of migrants entering the US illegally was caught on video Thursday coming ashore in Malibu, California. 25 people scurried out and across the beach. Malibu is home to many Hollywood celebrities. Will the rich celebs welcome into their fancy homes these new illegals? pic.twitter.com/uGhLHKAMuW — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) December 2, 2023

This isn’t unusual. Here’s a boatload landing in La Jolla in January, another home to the rich and famous.

WATCH: A boat full of illegals arrives on the shores of La Jolla Beach in southern California. This is an INVASION & the Biden Administration has refused to act. State governors should join Governor Abbott and #HoldTheLine. pic.twitter.com/DXJE45vmXf — Citizens for Renewing America (@amrenewcitizen) January 26, 2024

