Biden’s Answer to Losing Hispanic Voters Is He Will “Educate” Them

By
M DOWLING
-
0
21

The full-throated invasion of America is not popular with Hispanics. Hispanics are starting to flee the Democrat Party over illegal immigration, crime, and inflation.

The Biden administration’s answer to losing support is he will “educate” Hispanics. Maybe Hispanics should educate him.

Watch Tito Ortiz on the issue and watch the boatloads of illegals below:

The invaders come by plane, boar, cars, buses, trains, and some walking.

BOATLOADS OF ILLEGALS

Here’s a boatload from yesterday.

A boatload of illegal migrants came ashore and ran off into the Malibu neighborhoods of the rich and famous in November. They should rent out rooms to them since they will need housing.

Here they go, twenty-five of them. We don’t know who they are, where they came from, or why they are here, but they are all men.

This isn’t unusual. Here’s a boatload landing in La Jolla in January, another home to the rich and famous.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments