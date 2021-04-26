Gun alert! SCOTUS to decide extent of the right to carry for self-defense









In New York State, people are banned from carrying guns for self-defense, but a new case could change that or at least decide it.

The Supreme Court will take up a major gun rights case out of New York.

“In NY State Rifle & Pistol Assoc. v. Corlett, the justices will consider the extent to which the 2nd Amendment protects the right to carry guns outside the home for self-defense.”

“The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted limited to the following question: Whether the denial of petitioners’ applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment.”

In New York, an applicant for a license to carry outside the home must be required to show, in addition to the requirement for possession, that “proper cause” exists for the issuance of a carry license. An example of a proper cause would be someone whose life is in imminent danger — supported by a restraining order against another person — and needs self-protection.

Concealed carry permits are only allowed for the elect few whose lives are in danger, say from a stalker, or a merchant, or if one works security. Prominent personalities can get concealed carry.

In New York, we do not have the right to self-defense with a gun. Yet, the state is getting more and more dangerous thanks to bad leftist policies and an influx of criminal illegal aliens.

We no longer trust the Court. It might not go our way.

