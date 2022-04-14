Biden’s at 33% in New Poll But Dems Have a Plan to Win

A new Democrat campaign article on The Hill outlines Democrats’ plan to win in November – they don’t mention cheating. The plan is to prioritize “deliverables” according to Rep. Sean Murphy of New York.

A deliverable will include the building of several Navy warships. The American Rescue Plan, which drove up inflation, is one of their deliverables as is the infrastructure bill. The one thing Democrats can do is spend and they did.

They got the spending through with the help of Republicans.

In an address to House Democrats in February by Zoom, former President Obama urged his party to compare the state of the nation today to where it was in 2020 when the pandemic raged and the economy stumbled.

“We got a story to tell. Just got to tell it,” Obama told a reporter recently as he visited the White House to celebrate the anniversary of Obamacare.

Unfortunately, most Democrats know that Biden locked us down to the point of seriously harming our economy. They know he’s responsible for the very serious inflationary problems.

BIDEN’S POLL NUMBERS ARE DISASTROUS

Biden’s poll numbers are disastrous. Quinnipiac, a Democrat-leaning pollster, just came out with a new poll and they have his favorability at 33%. Rep. Maloney thinks the spending and the Biden foreign policy are worth pushing, even though we are slowly heading for an all-out war with Russia.

According to the new Quinnipiac University poll, 54% percent of respondents disapproved of Biden’s performance, with 43% saying that they “strongly” disapproved. And only 18% said they strongly approved of the 46th president.

Thirteen percent said they didn’t know or declined to answer the question, the highest percentage in the survey since January.

“We would obviously love to see the president doing better. But I do think he’s done some remarkable things, and especially in foreign policy and the war, but also on infrastructure and the COMPETES Act, which will get done, and the rescue plan,” Maloney said.

The COMPETES ACT is a good idea but it’s filled with socialist goodies for climate change and illegal immigration.

Democrats take good ideas and fill them up with socialist waste to ruin them. They will struggle to win the day in November.

