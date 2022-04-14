Zuckerberg Won’t Donate $419 Million to Elections Again

Facebook – Meta — CEO Mark Zuckerberg will not donate nearly a half-billion dollars to elections again, reports his spokesperson. Maybe he means until the next time?

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan donated over $419 Million to radical left groups. About $350 million went to the “Safe Elections” Project of the left-wing Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) and the rest went to the Center for Election Innovation and Research for grants to election offices.

Skeptics called the donations Zuckerbucks for Zuckerboxes and other Zuckergimmickry.

Zuckerberg spokesman Ben LaBolt said it was a one-time deal “to ensure voting during the pandemic”.

So, he was noble then, and he was not trying to swing the election by giving wads of cash to left-wing organizations?

He did help swing the election, especially thanks to unsecured Zuckerboxes aiding and abetting ballot harvesting, as one example. He also swung it through his social media platform by censoring the Right during the election.

LaBolt told The New York Times on April 12. “They have no plans to repeat that donation.”

The money was originally said to be used to buy personal protective equipment and new ballot-counting equipment, train poll workers, and expand mail-in voting [a very corrupt form of voting].

Now, will Soros stop influencing elections?

Related