Police Can’t Find Motive of Racist Subway Shooter Calling for Cleansing Humanity with Death

The police are reportedly searching to find a motive for the shootings allegedly committed by Frank James. James is a black supremacist who appears to have shot mostly white Asian people in a New York subway this week. At least, it appears to be the case from the videos we’ve seen.

“Even as police arrested James on Wednesday in the Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 people, they were still searching for a motive from a flood of details about the 62-year-old Black man’s life,” the AP reported.

Hopefully, they will figure it out. It’s probably Trump’s fault or maybe Putin’s.

To digress a moment, Chinese people are white. There is no such thing as people with yellow skin. Just thought I’d throw that in there.

James was on the terror watch list until 2019, and in his videos on YouTube, he says black people need to “cleanse” the country of whites.

The subway shooter said on one of his numerous hate-filled, anti-white videos that he wanted “to kill people.” He thinks all whites hate blacks and tells black people to “reject that white devil blood.”

James called for cleaning up humanity with death — nothing to see here.

THE MEDIA ONLY WANTS TO PUSH THE WHITE SUPREMACIST LIE

Youtube let his videos stay up, and the media is pushing the white supremacy lie which gives loons like James motivation.

AP’s conclusion, based on how they wrote the articles, suggests Mr. James was a pretty decent guy who needs therapy. Is the AP’s downplaying his motivation because he is black, left-wing, and his story doesn’t fit the white supremacist narrative? This man is no different from the Waukesha killer, and he knew exactly what he was doing.

As an aside, the FBI found him because he called in, told them roughly where he was, and said they should come and get him.

Watch some of the rants:

