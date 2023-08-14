Biden’s at the Beach and Maui Can’t Get Enough Help

The sudden wildfires in Maui ripped through its most historic district, destroying some of the island’s oldest structures — dating back to when Hawaii was a self-governing kingdom.

Biden is missing much of this since he went from one vacation to another. At the same time, residents of Maui say they aren’t allowed to get help to the people, help they so desperately need.

Sharing from an actual resident in #Maui. Please share as the government isn’t doing nearly enough to help them. pic.twitter.com/jhi4PXtIZe — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) August 11, 2023

At least 93 people are dead, and many burned to death in their cars while trying to escape. Some were engulfed in their homes. Others drowned in the sea. Over 2200 structures are burned to the ground, and the governor expects more deaths.

100 people dead. Entire communities wiped out. President of compassion. Just incredible stuff. Biden is like “well at least I’m not on THAT beach” https://t.co/eVJMXIG0bP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 14, 2023

There is no evidence the state-of-the-art warning system went off or any alarms anywhere. Warnings of flammable non-native grasses and arsonists went unheeded. But…climate change. We don’t know what happened yet, but all we hear is climate change. Everything else is dismissed.

Now, they aren’t getting aid. There are roadblocks everywhere to getting help to people in somewhat remote areas. Reports claim the Feds, FEMA, and the Red Cross are the only ones permitted to provide aid.

These wonderful people found a way to avoid the roadblocks [They don’t need Big Daddy making things worse. The fires are mostly out.]:

A really balanced commentary by @MattAttack009_ who opens up the debate on what is really happening in Maui right now. On any given issue, question and scrutinise everything in the round rather than jumping to immediate conclusions. #Maui #MauiFires pic.twitter.com/us4w9sl5fv — James Melville (@JamesMelville) August 13, 2023

Scripps News reports:

Residents and people on the island of Maui are still having a difficult time trying to get in touch with loved ones, particularly by getting supplies past roadblocks.

Maalaea Bay, which is 12 miles from Lahaina, is where the roadblock starts, meaning anyone who is not a Lahaina resident cannot get past police cars. That includes people trying to get donations.

Scripps News came across a group who was using boats as a way to circumvent the system so they could help their loved ones, their family members, and friends who were still stuck in the middle of this burnt area so they could get them clothes, food, diapers, dog food, anything to help their situation currently.

“We always try to help out each other. It doesn’t matter the race. You know, if you’re here, we check off whatever we can,” said Thomas Kalaluma-Palafox, a Maui Resident.

