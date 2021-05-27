Biden’s ATF nominee wants to CONFISCATE Americans’ guns



















Senator Ted Cruz grilled Biden’s ATF appointee David Chipman on Wednesday morning, who admitted he wants to ban AR-15s and other guns as well.

Chipman was an ATF special agent for 25 years and currently serves as senior policy adviser to the Giffords’ gun violence prevention group.

Chipman said he supports Congress acting to ban all “assault weapons” and AR-15s. He said he would support adding such weapons already in circulation to the National Firearms Act, which requires registration and a tax stamp, among other restrictions.

An assault weapon to Chipman is millions of semi-automatics — all weapons with a “detachable magazine” above “a .22 caliber [including the .223].”

When Senator Cruz noted that he wants to go beyond Dianne Feinstein’s previous ban on guns, Chipman explained he will go after guns we currently own.

“Senator thanks for that question and the ability to clarify. What I did say is that Senator Feinstein’s bill did not address those firearms that are currently in the possession of Americans. And then I did share with you my view as an advocate, which would be quite different than someone actually enforcing the law on the books, that those firearms could be treated under the NFA and regulated that way, which would deal with those currently in the possession of Americans.”

He will confiscate our guns.

Go to 1:22:

