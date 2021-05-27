O’Reilly: Biden is a “dangerous man,” this act will “collapse our justice system”



















Bill O’Reilly told viewers on his show (billoreilly.com) last night that “Joe Biden is dangerous…We are all in physical danger because of the President of the United States.”

He said the George Floyd Policing Act, which will end qualified immunity, puts us all in danger. It will keep all police from doing their jobs.

[If you don’t believe Biden will do it, he has already said he would sign the bill. And just look at how Biden has essentially abolished ICE and eliminated Border Patrol. They cannot do their jobs. The proof is in the numbers — ICE, for example, has each officer arresting one person every two months. They’re afraid to do more.]

Without qualified immunity for the police, unscrupulous lawyers will constantly sue the police on behalf of the criminal without charging the criminal upfront. Police can’t afford lawyers. It’s a con.

“It’s corruption at the highest level,” as Bill aptly describes it.

“Any sane officer will not become a police officer under these circumstances,” he said. The act will “collapse our justice system” which is what is hard-left base wants. They want to destroy it. They don’t care about victims. The hard left cares about criminals — they’re the victims. Criminals were descendants of slaves so they’re victims and they can’t help it, Bill notes sarcastically.

He also makes note of the fact that Donald Trump governed in a very traditional way but Biden is a radical hard leftist.

Bill has a lot more to say about this con and the dangerous man in the White House.

Watch:

