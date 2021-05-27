Dominion claims Pennsylvania ballot problem in one county was “human error”



















Dominion had a big problem in one Pennsylvania county during a primary back on May 18, when voting machines failed to display Republican ballots. Dominion said the error was “human error.”

They “deeply regret the confusion.”

However, Director of Elections Bob Morgan, said last week a “coding error” from within Dominion caused the mishap during local primary elections last Tuesday.

Luzerne County voters, regardless of their party affiliation, saw a ballot only labeled for the Democratic primary on the first screen, leading to confusion. Ballots would show as Republican when printed, even though they appeared to be Democratic on the screen. The election authority granted GOP voters to file a provisional or emergency ballot.

“Nobody did that intentionally,” Morgan said. “The moment we found out what the impact was we immediately sought to give advice to the public, and it is our desire to never have that happen again.”

“The ballot header typo had minimal impacts on the actual administration on the election and no impact to the results and the tally,” Nollette added, The Washington Examiner reported.

Dominion then issued a statement that claimed a “ballot screen error” was present.

You can read more at the Washington Examiner, but regardless, shouldn’t we drop these machines if they cause these many problems? Don’t forget, this is one of many. We are turning our elections over to their-party vendors.

Related

















