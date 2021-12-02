Biden’s BBB Funds Child Care If They Include LGBT Indoctrination

















President Biden’s multi-trillion dollar “Build Back Better” will only give benefits to help preschool children if the recipients include LGBT indoctrination. The Biden administration, the hard Left, calls gender indoctrination, “non-discrimination”. What these government thugs are pushing goes very far beyond non-discrimination into indoctrinating the children into the lifestyle.

The White House’s “Fact Sheet” claims that the program will provide universal preschool for 3 to 4-year olds.

A report in the New York Times noted that faith-based educational institutions representing more than half of child-care programs in the US may not qualify as the bill contains a “nondiscrimination provision”.

According to the New York Times, the bill’s provisions require recipients to choose between participating in the child-care initiative and continuing to teach religious content, convene all-boys or all-girls programs, or give preferences in hiring or admissions to people of their religion.

Under the current legislation, Christian, Catholic, and Jewish child-care centers are not bound by federal nondiscrimination laws. The new legislation changes this.

The bill will provide approximately $400 billion to help the state build a universal kindergarten and affordable childcare program in six years. This is intended to ensure that the majority of families (four-person households with incomes of up to $ 300,000) spend less than 7% of their income on childcare. Families who earn less than 75% of the state’s median income will pay nothing.

As if this is even affordable. It’s an obvious effort to put everyone on the dole. The price to be paid is steep — recipients must accept State indoctrination.

THERE IS RESISTANCE

Resistance probably won’t matter. The thugs running our government don’t care about people, just ideology.

Several groups — including the American leaders of the Catholic Church and one of the country’s largest Orthodox Jewish groups — contend that unless the bill is rewritten, they will be forced to turn away families that want to use benefits from the bill to send children to their centers.

“It will be detrimental to our ability to participate,” said Jennifer Daniels, the associate director for public policy at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. “It would impact our ability to stick with our Catholic mission in a variety of ways. We’ve worked really hard to make our concerns known.”

These people are communists and they don’t care about religion. They are going to sexualize babies now.

