Schumer is No Longer the Only Dem Threatening Our Supreme Court

Do you remember when NY Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, during a June 2020 abortion rights rally on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, threatened sitting justices by name?

He loudly bleated, ”I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

In which Chuck Schumer threatens TWO sitting Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pA3mryeVK2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020

Apparently, absent Chucky paying any kind of price, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen was emboldened to try the same type of play. She issued a warning to the Court days before oral arguments in a potential landmark abortion case, claiming that a “revolution” will take place if the high court overturns existing precedent.

She threatened, “I hope the Supreme Court is listening to the people of the United States because …..I think if you want to see a revolution go ahead, outlaw Roe v. Wade……”.

If you’re wondering if anyone in the FBI or DOJ broke down Schumer’s door or so much as interviewed him over those very ominous statements, they did not.

Thus Jeannie had just the right precedent and climate in place for her menacing remarks.

.@SenatorShaheen on new abortion restrictions going into effect in N.H. & the upcoming Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case: “I think if you want to see a revolution, go ahead, outlaw Roe v. Wade and see what the response is…” #NHPolitics #WMUR pic.twitter.com/O7weoVuOSk — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) November 29, 2021

