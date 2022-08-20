Biden’s Beach House Gets $500K Fence as

Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Flood Our Open Border

by James S. Soviero

As if to prove that Joe Biden and his Democrat Party have either zero self-awareness or simply don’t give a damn about America’s deadly drug epidemic, we have two stories.

The cognitively crippled “vacationer in chief” is currently soaking taxpayers to the tune of almost $500,000 for a security fence around his beachfront home. That project, which began Sept. 21, 2021, and was initially expected to wrap up three months later, is now, with cost overruns, expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

Meanwhile, a couple of thousand miles away, along a wide-open southern border positively begging for walls, Customs and Border Patrol Agents have seized over 1.1 million fentanyl pills. And that was just since the beginning of August!

But it gets even worse.

On Tuesday, Border Patrol agents in Nogales, AZ, seized a vehicle that contained more than 250,000 of those pills. They were colored like “dime store candy.”

Port Director Michael W. Humphries said, “This could be the start of a trend with transnational criminal organizations targeting younger users.”

The photos of this deadly poison make it absolutely clear it’s being directed towards young, even pre-teen kids.

Given recent trends, in the next nine plus months, we can expect another 100,000 Americans killed, many of them at a very early age, from drug overdoses. But, by God, the perimeter of Joe Biden’s seaside home will be secure!

Our nation and its youth? Not so much. And Joe and his elitist Dems really don’t seem to care.

