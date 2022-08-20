Democrats Ratchet Up the Rhetoric about Evil Republicans

By Mark Schwendau

In the true practice of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), mockingbird media fashion talking heads of the Democrat party took to the airwaves this week in hopes of changing sagging polling numbers before the midterm election. One of the few times Democrats are honest is when they talk amongst themselves behind closed doors and what they are saying in private is their party’s prospects for November are awful.

Without the hope of rigging another election to go their way, it seems all but certain Democrats will lose the House, with Republicans needing to gain just four seats for their control. The Senate races seem to be anybody’s guess as Democrats fight to maintain at least a 50-50 divide where Vice President Kamala Harris votes to break any ties there.

For that reason, rabid Democrats hit the airwaves this week to do that one thing they do best; Lie and call names of their opposition Republicans.

Democrat strategist James Carville led the charge in an interview this week condemning the media for covering “both sides” equally while Republicans are “evil” and Democrats are “just silly.”

Carville appeared on The Hill this week, where he attacked the Republican Party for its stupidity. “The problem the Republican Party has is, they got really stupid people that vote in their primaries. And … really stupid people demand to have really stupid leaders.”

Asked what Democrats could do to combat these “idiots,” Carville then criticized the media for promoting “both-sideism”.

Hypocrisy knows no bounds with Dems like Carville. All the proof you need Carville is delusional is Brian Stelter lost his CNN show and job this week due to his left-wing bias and Republican hatred the American public is no longer buying! Meanwhile, ironically, newsman Greg Gutfeld of FOX News is widely regarded as the best evening comedian, which means you could also save some money by canning most of the lefties hosting late-night comedy shows on the big three, ABC, CBS, and NBC.

No, James, the media is not guilty of equal reporting, and the American public is proving that to you in Nielsen Ratings in real-time!

FOX News picked up this story, and no group of people can expose the idiocy and hypocrisy of Democrats like Carville better than FOX News viewers! One post from OLDMARINETOO read:

“Sorry clown…. evil is weaponizing the DOJ, FBI, and IRS to go after your political opponents. He must have slept through the five years of Russia-Russia-Russia, two failed impeachments, the Jan 6 dog and pony show sham, and the FBI raid on a president’s home, which will be running again in 2 more years.”

There is an old joke that if you see a Democrat with his/her mouth moving, they are lying. Sadly, that joke is actually turning out to be a truism these days.

It also seems like everything the Democrats accuse Republicans of in the world of psychiatry, they are actually doing or have done themselves. This is called “projected guilt.”

Many Independent and Democrat party Americans are changing parties to the Republican party. The reason why is they do not want to be associated with people who come off as simple-minded delusional liars. They saw the good President Donald Trump did in his four years, and they now see the contrast of what Joe Biden is doing in less than just two years.

Americans are not stupid or easily led, either. The Covid-19 pandemic may have been a good rouse for the Democrats to implement widespread remote voting to facilitate election fraud, but it also galvanized Americans to say, “Never again!”

Numerous scientific studies conducted over the years show Democrats are the party of fascism, anarchy, and chaos. Americans are not stupid. They can see this on their evening news.

Most of the political violence in America comes from Democrat-affiliated organizations such as Jane’s Revenge, ANTIFA; Ruth Sent Me, and BLM. Their own leaders, such as Chuck Schumer, called for violence against the Supreme Court, and Maxine Waters called for violence against conservatives in general.

Maxine Waters (Mad Max, as President Trump calls her) has become so unhinged talking about him that she would have been put in a state insane asylum just 75 years ago. She is often referred to as “unhinged.”

Then who can forget the “summer of love” 2020 and the dozens killed and billions in property damage? Entire city blocks were burned down to the ground! CNN comically tried to portray one of these events as a “mostly peaceful protest” as the wide angle of their camera lens captured the city on fire behind them.

The six months of insurrection in Portland with nightly attacks on the Federal government now have people putting their Portland homes up for sale at a loss just to get out of that crime-ridden city.

Most recently, we can look to the Democrats’ involvement in the attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice, a Republican candidate for Governor, a US Republican Representative, and threats against other GOP officials. Add to that the riots, arson, and insurrection over Abortion.

It seems so often Democrats try to convince the average American voter that thinking for themselves is a bad thing. They should just lean into the talking heads of the Democrat party to do their thinking for them and swallow whatever propaganda they spew because they know what is best for them.

The Republicans and their right-leaning allies tell the average American voter just the opposite. Republicans generally do not name call unless provoked. They encourage voters to look at results and not partisan rhetoric.

The average American voter is intelligent, free-thinking, fiercely independent, and has it within themselves to become all that they can be for God and country. This, in turn, betters their own lives as well as those around them. American voters experienced this real-time during the four years of the Donald Trump administration, and that kind of message undermines everything the Democrats are about.

Democrats today are socialists. They are socialists because they want the government to control Americans and not the other way around.

The Democrat party today has truly lost its way. This makes me sad, as the family I grew up in was Democrats. I was raised to vote Independent, “Vote for the character of the candidate, Mark. Do not vote the party line.” I voted split tickets until being betrayed by the likes of President Bill Clinton and Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. Now I proudly vote straight Republican, and I am proud to point out that two of the greatest presidents of our time, Illinois’ Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, were also once Democrats before they switched parties!

Those who follow my writing know I believe in such things as math and science to tell us all what is really going on. Or, in the case of the 2020 November election, it should have gone on.

For example, Nevada is traditionally a blue state. But, Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent has been doing some very good reporting on the trend in his state, where people are switching parties from blue to red. In a recent article, he wrote titled “UPDATE: Trend continued in July of more Dems switching to GOP in Nevada,” he showed mathematically how the trend in this shift continues.

For Mr. Carville and others like him, I would offer some math and science about his party since he brought up the subject of “evil”:

As a vendor years ago, I got to visit some state prisons where I learned most of the incarcerated population were Democrats.

Most mass shooters in America have been registered Democrats.

Most political leaders taken out of office for their commission of crimes have been Democrats.

Democrats are less charitable than Republicans.

Fewer Democrats believe in God and attend worship regularly than Republicans.

Most school teachers engaging in statutory rape of their underage students are Democrats.

Republicans who largely believe in God recognize Democrats who say such ludicrous things as Democrat candidate for Georgia Governor Stacy Abrams guilty of the sin of blasphemy:

“While your faith tradition may tell you that you personally do not want to make that choice, it is not my right as a Christian to impose that value system on someone else,” Abrams said. “Because the value that should overhang everything is the right to make our own decisions, the free will that the God I believe in gave us.”

The real irony in this is Abrams is the daughter of two retired United Methodist pastors!

So the bottom line is somebody needs to tell James Carville to stop talking. Math and science do not make his case for him.

But Democrats see a reality check like that coming from a person like me as “evil.” RIGHT!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

