Biden to Mandate 50% Cut in Emissions by 2030, Destroying the Middle Class

Joe Biden, our figurehead President, and his administration have climate executive actions lined up, allegedly to keep the planet from warming. The report comes from the New York Times.

Following the World Economic Forum guidelines, he plans to set us on a path to cut emissions by 50% in under eight years. It will destroy the US economy and the standard of living for the middle class.

It is a serious national security risk. Solar and wind can’t possibly take the place of fossil fuels.

Also, we haven’t had significant global warming in more than 15 years.

The Inflation Reduction Act gives the left a huge slush fund for “climate” without doing anything for the climate. It doesn’t reduce inflation either. Now, we have the promised fiats coming from the White House.

Gina McCarthy, the White House climate adviser, said that regulatory moves, combined with the new legislation and action from states, could help Mr. Biden meet his promise to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent, compared to 2005 levels, by the end of the decade.

The climate bill, the hard-left authoritarian said, was “a starting point.”

“The president has not chosen to just look at Congress; he’s chosen to recognize that he has presidential authorities and responsibilities under the law to keep moving this forward,” she said. “And he’s going to continue to use those.”

He couldn’t get these mandates through Congress, so he will simply pass them through fiats. He’s a dictator.

The move toward executive action comes less than two months after the Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate carbon emissions from power plants. The vote was 6 to 3, with the court’s liberal justices in dissent, saying that the majority had stripped from the E.P.A. “the power to respond to the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.”

The Left doesn’t care what the Supreme Court says. They just keep going, whittling away at our rights.

The ruling curtailed but did not eliminate the agency’s ability to regulate the energy sector, and the agency may still require measures like emission controls at individual power plants. But the court ruled out the worst approaches, requiring utilities to switch from coal to wind or solar power.

EPA officials are working on rules for coal-fired power plants and gas plants. McCarthy claims the EPA has “broad authority,” and they are forging ahead on soot and other traditional air pollutants.

Democrats, socialists, and communists are intent on destroying the fossil fuel industry before they get voted out if they ever get voted out.

Any executive actions are certain to be challenged in court by conservative attorneys general who has argued the Biden administration has overstepped its authority on climate change.

Republicans and fossil fuel industry advocates are bracing for new regulations that they say will further strangle investments in coal, gas, and oil.

“That’s the goal of the progressive movement, and so it’s no surprise that the White House is giving them what they want,” said Thomas Pyle, the president of the Institute for Energy Research, an organization that supports the use of fossil fuels. “Unfortunately, American families will pay the price in the form of higher energy bills,” he added.

President Donald J. Trump, for example, rolled back more than 100 of President Barack Obama’s environmental regulations. They’re all back.

They plan to go after every aspect of oil and gas operations with their computer-generated climate hysteria as an excuse.

They plan to destroy the standard of living of the average American.

Climate agitators have called on Mr. Biden to keep pushing for new ways to curb global warming.

“We are planning for how Biden can use the rest of his two and a half years in office potentially even more to use the full extent of his executive authority,” said Varshini Prakash, executive director of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led climate activist group.

The Sunrise Movement is a communist movement. They want Biden to declare a national climate emergency. It will give him tremendous powers. After the November elections, he will likely do it.

“Climate change is literally an existential threat to our nation and to the world,” Mr. Biden said in July when the legislation appeared to be dead. “This is an emergency. An emergency.”

Anything Biden says is a lie. It’s nonsense. He’s the existential threat.

