Biden’s Brain Surgeries and Blatherings

Joe Biden had two brain surgeries to repair brain aneurysms in 1988, one in February and another in May. His neurosurgeon gave Biden less than a 50% chance of making a full recovery.



He had been the Democrat Senator from Delaware since 1973. Biden’s recovery took seven months before he was able to return to the Senate.



Biden ran unsuccessfully for the 1988 Democrat presidential nomination. He was already in trouble for plagiarism after it was revealed he lifted parts of John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address and excerpts from a Hubert H. Humphrey speech.



He was also caught in lies regarding a full college scholarship he didn’t receive, inflated college grades, unearned college degrees, and civil rights marches he never participated in.



Biden dropped out of the 1988 presidential race in September of 1987. He claimed his candidacy was overrun by “the exaggerated shadow” of his past mistakes. That’s code for ‘I got caught lying.’



It was just a few months later that Biden had the two high-risk brain surgeries to repair two separate brain aneurysms.



Biden has since acquired a reputation for blathering, being loquacious, and deviating from prepared remarks. The New York Times wrote that Biden had “weak filters” that made him “capable of blurting out pretty much anything.”



That tendency garnered Biden second place in Time Magazine’s Top 10 Campaign Gaffes for 2007.



Biden’s gaffes continued when he ran again in the 2008 presidential race. In trying to brag about his support among Indian-Americans, he said, “You cannot go into a 7-11 or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent, I’m not joking.”



Biden dropped out of that presidential race after finishing fifth in the Iowa Caucus. He ended up being Obama’s vice presidential running mate, despite calling Obama “… the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean…”



He must have been high on the list for Time Magazine’s Top 10 Campaign Gaffes for 2008 as well.



Biden’s run for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination has shown the return of his proclivity for inserting his foot in his mouth. If you sit this long, here’s a 17-minute montage of his campaign blathering.





On the campaign trial, Biden challenged people to push-up contests. He also made inappropriate comments to potential voters. At a New Hampshire campaign event, Biden bizarrely called a women supporter a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.” He told an Iowa voter, “You’re a damn liar,” and then yelled at a Detroit auto worker, “You’re full of sh–.” Filter, Joe, filter!!



In addition, he couldn’t shake his reputation for inappropriate contact with women. He likes to smell their hair.



Here’s a disturbing compilation of Biden touching women and girls and smelling their hair. (Turn off speakers, music is distracting.)





But as the campaign wore on and the debates ended and the Coronavirus escalated, Biden descended into his basement.



Without visual and verbal cues to guide him, Biden was unable to filter his comments. He rambled on, becoming incoherent at times, even though he started using a teleprompter.



The Democratic National Convention is coming up quickly, although it has been postponed until August 17th.



There so many unknowns with Biden. Can he keep it all together until then? Will his hair fetish turn off voters? Will he continue to embarrass himself with his basement videos?



Since it is likely there won’t be many more primaries before the convention, can Joe Biden hold on to his delegates at the convention? He’s so unpredictable, can he be trusted to face off against Donald Trump in presidential debates? But most concerning, can Biden hold on to his flimsy grip on reality?



Maybe Joe Biden’s neurosurgeon was right after all.





Image from: dailymail.co.uk