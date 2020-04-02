CDC says virus spreads before any signs of symptoms

The CDC reports the [Wuhan Communist] Virus from China can spread before there are any signs. Researchers looked at 243 cases in Singapore from January through March and found seven clusters of cases where the “most likely explanation” for the secondary cases becoming infected was “presymptomatic transmission.”

Early detection and isolation are key, the CDC believes, but “the existence of presymptomatic or asymptomatic transmission would present difficult challenges to contact tracing.”

China and Washington State noted the possibility of presymptomatic and asymptomatic conditions but it wasn’t as definitive as this study.

The study refers to the virus as SARS-CoV-2 [aka coronavirus or Wuhan Virus from China or Chinese Communist Party Virus] in the study. The virus causes a disease known as COVID-19.

Symptoms include fatigue, fever, shortness of breath, and diarrhea.

WEAR MASKS AFTER ALL

The CDC is considering telling everyone to wear masks when they leave home. Governor Newsom of California and Mayor Garcetti of LA have told residents they should wear masks. In California, they now assume that if you are feeling fine, you could be infected and infecting others.

The CDC originally said to not wear masks.

It is believed that one in four patients will never show symptoms and patients can spread the virus for 48 hours before beginning to show signs of illness, according to CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, The Epoch Times reports.

NEW YORK IS OUT OF CONTROL

New York has 6% of the nation’s population but 42% of the cases.

In New York, the numbers of cases doubled in 72 hours and other hot spots are popping up. Someone has to look at why it was so much worse in New York and New Jersey than anywhere else without a jaundiced eye and without political correctness interfering.

NBC ‘News’ made a point of saying that the federal stockpile is nearly depleted, but that is because the Trump administration is having medical supplies sent directly to the neediest. NBC and the rest of the media neglect to mention that fact.

DOJ IS CONFISCATING HOARDED MATERIALS

At the same time, the DOJ is confiscating hoarded medical supplies and sending them to New York and New Jersey.

The Justice Department announced the distribution of hoarded personal protective equipment (PPE), including approximately 192,000 N95 respirator masks, to those on the frontline of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response in New York and New Jersey.

In addition to the N95 respirator masks, the supplies found included 598,000 medical grade gloves and 130,000 surgical masks, procedure masks, N100 masks, surgical gowns, disinfectant towels, particulate filters, bottles of hand sanitizer, and bottles of spray disinfectant.