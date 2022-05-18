Biden’s Buffalo Speech Focuses on White Supremacy

Biden gave his speech in Buffalo today and made sure he suggested white supremacy is running rampant. It isn’t but he wants to make Republicans into white supremacists so people won’t vote for them. They are especially concerned about making certain blacks don’t vote for Republicans. They have nothing else.

Biden at least mentioned the names of the victims and something about each them.

WHITE SUPREMACY IS A POISON

At 19:16 in the clip below, Biden says “White supremacy is a poison, it really is, it’s a poison running through, it really is running through our body politic. And it’s been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes no more. I mean no more. We need to say as clearly and forcefully as we can that the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America. None.”

Okay, that’s true, we agree. The problem is they plan to pin it on Republicans. They have nothing else. Their policies are complete failures.

We also don’t see hybrid Nazi authoritarian left-wing maniacs running through the body politic.

It took minutes for the Left to blame Tucker, Fox News, and Republicans. The killer defines himself as a far-left person with some extremist ideology from both sides of the extremist aisle.

Biden made a pitch for more gun laws after he trashed free speech on the Internet. However, they had the law to stop him from getting a gun – the Red Flag Law and they never used it.

Joe Biden talks about hate and yet his buddies were actual white supremacists when he used them to ascend to the Senate and remain in the Senate.

Biden spreads hate now too. It’s all he has going for him. He must divide us – he must separate white and black people.

Democrats want you to believe white supremacy is the biggest problem in America and he’s trying to make you think Republicans are white supremacists.

He also went on to a far-right ideology of replacement theory. It states that they are bringing in black people to replace whites. That’s not what Tucker or Republicans are saying. They’re saying Biden’s bringing in aliens illegally in massive numbers to eventually replace us at the voting booth. That is legitimate and it’s the truth.

Due to the open borders, drugs are pouring in killing over a hundred thousand Americans in one year. We also have sex trafficking and other crimes pouring in. Eventually, they will all vote for Democrats.

Democrats know, everyone knows that if you say that, you will be called a Nazi. That’s who Democrats are now. It’s how they win.

Meanwhile, when a black nationalist drove into over 60 people in Waukesha, Biden wouldn’t go to Waukesha. When a black radical shot into a New York City subway shooting mostly Asians, he didn’t come. When a radical Syrian man committed murder in a supermarket, he didn’t go. Biden also hasn’t been to the border. He’s a political animal who truly doesn’t care at all about people. Does he have a clue as to how many black people are dying in these Democrat cities?

Watch:

As an aside, at least half of President Biden’s 22.2 million Twitter followers are bogus, a new audit revealed. Just like the 81 million voters? [Joke]

The audit, which was done for the social media giant by software firm SparkToro, found that 49.3% of the president’s followers are “fake followers,” according to Newsweek.

Elon Musk has put his purchase of the platform on hold due to the number of bots and spam.

