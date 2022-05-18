Tucker’s Very Good Summary of Biden’s Politics of Murder

This evening, Tucker covers the lunatic in Buffalo and the outrageous politics of Joe Biden today in Buffalo. Joe Biden flew to Buffalo today and tried to tie Republicans to the lunatic killer. Biden also made it clear he thinks free speech and guns radicalized the killer.

The President is weaponizing the tragic deaths of 10 innocent people. It’s the politics of murder for Democrats.

Watch:


1 Comment
Very well done….For near fifty years now I have witnessed the “filthy liars” in the corrupted MSM and the malevolent politicians whom they ‘prop up’ dump their excrement on a dumbed down population…Thanks Tucker you ARE needed…

