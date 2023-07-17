Biden’s Campaign Has Gotten Millions From a Billionaire Visitor to Pedo Island 

A joint fundraising committee authorized by the Biden campaign has received a massive six-figure donation from a tech billionaire recently discovered to have traveled to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in 2014.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman donated $699,600.00 on April 26 to the Biden Victory Fund. The donation came exactly one week before the Wall Street Journal reported that Hoffman visited Epstein’s private Caribbean island on at least one occasion in 2014.

The report said Hoffman and Epstein were planning to return to the island in November 2014 and that the tech mogul was planning to stay at Epstein’s luxury Manhattan townhouse in December 2014 after a late arrival in New York City.

In 2015 Mr. Hoffman invited Jeffrey to a Silicon Valley dinner with tech industry leaders. He expressed regret by saying, apparently with a straight face, that invite “….helped to repair Epstein’s reputation and perpetuate injustice.”

This mea culpa came a full seven years after Epstein pleaded guilty and was convicted by a Florida state court of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute.

But wait! There’s more! According to FEC records, Hoffman donated $1.5 million to a super PAC supporting Biden’s 2020 candidacy, as well as giving the maximum individual dollar amount allowed to that same campaign.

Maybe someone should arrange for a private showing of “The Sound of Freedom” at the White House and then ask Hunter’s Father about accepting well over $2 million from a guy linked to notorious, unrepentant, pedophile pimp, Jeffery Epstein.

Not that “The Big Guy” would ever return a dime. What about contributing all that dough to the fund aimed at finding and rescuing “God’s Children” from the perverted dregs of society?

Sure. Who are we kidding?

