Four Steps to Centralized Global Control Are All Underway

THE STEPS TO CENTRALIZED GLOBAL RULE

To simplify, we’ve broken down four major steps to centralized global rule. You won’t see the usual step progression since they all take place simultaneously at a rapid pace before you know what is happening. The elites get all their plans in place, then release them all at once, leaving you powerless. There are other steps, such as ESG and erasing lines separating private corporations from the government, but these are the four you need to watch.

1. It Begins With IDs

About 100 countries mandate national ID cards. Of those, many are moving toward digital IDS.

Canada, Croatia, China, Finland, Estonia, Ethiopia, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Sweden, South Korea, and Sri Lanka all use digital IDs to varying degrees, and some are mandatory.

Biometric IDs are becoming very popular. Countries using them to varying degrees include the following:

Australia

Austria

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Croatia

Cyprus

France

Germany

Greece

India

Iraq

Israel

Italy

Liberia

Netherlands

Norway

New Zealand

Nepal

South Korea

Tanzania

The Gambia

Ukraine

United Kingdom for ePassport Gates

United States is working on it for Passports

This puts them in compliance with United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goal 16.9. Goal 16 is to provide peace and justice for all, as per the UN, the dictators’ club. Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.9 is specific to birth registration. It recognizes identity as a global development issue for inclusivity’s sake.

Most of these Digital IDs apply to banking, healthcare, and other services like driver’s licenses. Nearly a dozen U.S. states also issue fully digital ID driver’s licenses containing a person’s facial scan, iris scan, or other biometric data, although these are still voluntary.

They want biometric IDs for passports and all travel. That means more control.

2. The World Bank Is Vying for the Power.

The World Bank hopes to become the gold standard. According to Wikipedia, the World Bank’s entire strategy is “influenced by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, as well as environmental and social safeguards.”

Through the Identification for Development (ID4D) initiative, the World Bank is investing $1.2 billion across more than 30 developing countries to reduce the number of unregistered people and to build better digital ID and civil registration systems that can contribute to inclusive economic growth.

World Bank primer for biometric ids is available here.

World Bank claims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels. It targets 16.9: By 2030, it will provide legal identity for all, including birth registration.

This fulfills the World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab’s forecast [mandate?] that everyone would eventually have a digital identity and that the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution would “lead to a fusion of our physical, biological and digital identities.”

3. They Want to Tie IDs to Bank Accounts

The United Nations proposes a universal digital ID system that directly connects to people’s bank accounts and payment apps.

A comprehensive new policy agenda from UN Secretary-General António Guterres details an identification network designed to digitize and streamline the process of verifying people’s identities on a global scale.

The proposal is outlined in a section dedicated to “global digital cooperation and sustainable development goals.”

According to the UN, Digital IDs linked with bank or mobile money accounts can improve the delivery of social protection coverage and better reach eligible beneficiaries.

“Digital technologies may help to reduce leakage, errors, and costs in the design of social protection programs.”

The proposal follows a move by the World Economic Forum to explore systems that would track and verify human identities using biometrics.

The Forum has teamed up with the Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards and is exploring blockchain-based digital ID platforms that “put privacy at the top of all major priorities.”

The UN claims that despite the rapid advance of technology worldwide, more work is needed to provide equal access to the digital revolution and reverse ever-growing gaps in wealth distribution. [Wealth distribution is Marxist, as is the UN and the WEF]

4. Centralized Global Control

The Ultimate Goal Is Central Bank Digital Currency on a Global Scale

The plan is to go to global digital currency, but keep in mind that whoever controls your money, also controls you.

Including China, 11 countries – so far – have launched digital currencies – at least in pilot form – backed by their central banks.

The United States is considering issuing a digital dollar, which would be backed by the nation’s central bank and could help reinforce the US’s role as a leader in the world financial system.

Several financial institutions, including Citibank and Mastercard, have announced that they’re testing the idea in a 12-week pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

They need to get the global digital IDs in place and mandated before they roll out the new global digital money system. The two together will combine to form the crux of the global control and unaccountability system. It’s sustainable only for the elite in power.

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) – what they giveth, they can taketh away on a global scale with no accountability or privacy and a key on a computer. Obey their rules, or they press the delete key with their newfound power. It’s only safer and more secure for the elite, who make all the rules.

At the same time, we can see their rules forming. The Pandemic Treaty takes away our sovereighnty in health and free speech as does global currency. Hate speech rules are nothing more than an effort to destroy free speech and silence the opposition. Gun laws are meant to disarm us and the removal of privacy rights allows them to blackmail and extort us. Why do you think they’ve opened borders throughout the Western World? It reduces political power. Yet, Joe Biden and his “advisers” are pushing for all of it.

