Biden’s cancer charity raked in the dough but spent it on salaries

According to the NY Post, Biden’s cancer initiative spent its money on salaries and little else.

The Biden Cancer Initiative was founded in 2017 by the former vice president and his wife Jill Biden to “develop and drive implementation of solutions to accelerate progress in cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, research and care and to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes,” according to its IRS mission statement.

It didn’t give out any grants but did spend millions on salaries. In 2017 and 2018, the charity took in $4,809,619 in contributions and spent $3,070,301 on payroll . The organization President Gregory Simon raked in $429,850 in fiscal 2018.

Simon, a former Pfizer executive and longtime health care lobbyist who headed up the White House’s cancer task force in the Obama administration, saw his salary nearly double from the $224,539 he made in fiscal 2017, tax filings show.

Danielle Carnival, former chief of staff for Obama’s cancer initiative, the Cancer Moonshot Task Force, who took home $258,207 in 2018.

The charity spent $56,738 on conferences and $59,356 on travel that year. The following year, the travel expenditure swelled to $97,149, and the non-profit spent $742,953 on conferences, tax filings show.

You can just sense how competent Joe will be at running the government. And you thought Barack Obama was bad.