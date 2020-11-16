An ‘absolute disgrace!’ Durham ran out the clock with no indictments

“Does the government fear us? Or do we fear the government? When the people fear the government, tyranny has found victory. The federal government is our servant, not our master!” ~ Thoma Jefferson

The government doesn’t care what the people think any longer, and they don’t care if the people trust them.

For more than a year, Americans asked, Where is the Durham report? Where are the indictments?

Bill Barr raised our hopes when he talked about what appeared to be an obvious coup. People like James Comey and Andrew McCabe perjured themselves. Surely that would get them some punishment.

There were illegal FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign that relied on a vicious piece of rubbish dubbed the ‘dossier’ to make it appear official.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC funded all of it, and the FBI knew it.

Apparently, Durham ran out the clock with no indictments. No one will be held accountable.

The Federalist is reporting that Durham will close up the investigation, and that will be that. They fear revenge from an incoming Biden administration, according to the outlet.

We should have seen it coming. The DoJ had an airtight case against McCabe and did nothing.

They also failed to act on a criminal referral of James Comey.

We saw it coming when the report was delayed over and over. There is always that slight hope they aren’t that corrupt, but, no, they are that corrupt if The Federalist sources are correct.

All those people involved in the filing of the illegal FISA warrant but not one is guilty of a thing?

The corrupt bureaucracy protects its corrupt swamp critters.

Some people say Barr decides, not Durham, but this seems bigger than Barr, even if he were so inclined. There isn’t enough time in any case. Durham ran out the clock and probably always intended to do so.

Sean Davis, a co-founder of The Federalist, believes there is a mountain of evidence, but Durham won’t do a thing.

Let’s not forget that Durham was billed as the best they’ve got. It doesn’t say much for the DoJ or the FBI.

The swamp wins!

It is an absolute disgrace.

A source familiar with Durham’s ongoing investigation of the bogus Russian collusion operation tells @FDRLST: “Durham isn’t doing anything. Dropping his investigations. He’s worried about blowback from Biden. What an absolute disgrace.” — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 15, 2020