An ‘absolute disgrace!’ Durham ran out the clock with no indictments

“Does the government fear us? Or do we fear the government? When the people fear the government, tyranny has found victory. The federal government is our servant, not our master!”
~ Thoma Jefferson
The government doesn’t care what the people think any longer, and they don’t care if the people trust them.
For more than a year, Americans asked, Where is the Durham report? Where are the indictments?
Bill Barr raised our hopes when he talked about what appeared to be an obvious coup. People like James Comey and Andrew McCabe perjured themselves. Surely that would get them some punishment.
There were illegal FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign that relied on a vicious piece of rubbish dubbed the ‘dossier’ to make it appear official.
Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC funded all of it, and the FBI knew it.
Apparently, Durham ran out the clock with no indictments. No one will be held accountable.
The Federalist is reporting that Durham will close up the investigation, and that will be that. They fear revenge from an incoming Biden administration, according to the outlet.
We should have seen it coming. The DoJ had an airtight case against McCabe and did nothing.
They also failed to act on a criminal referral of James Comey.
We saw it coming when the report was delayed over and over. There is always that slight hope they aren’t that corrupt, but, no, they are that corrupt if The Federalist sources are correct.
All those people involved in the filing of the illegal FISA warrant but not one is guilty of a thing?
The corrupt bureaucracy protects its corrupt swamp critters.
Some people say Barr decides, not Durham, but this seems bigger than Barr, even if he were so inclined. There isn’t enough time in any case. Durham ran out the clock and probably always intended to do so.
Sean Davis, a co-founder of The Federalist, believes there is a mountain of evidence, but Durham won’t do a thing.
Let’s not forget that Durham was billed as the best they’ve got. It doesn’t say much for the DoJ or the FBI.
The swamp wins!
*multiple people
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 15, 2020
It is an absolute disgrace.
A source familiar with Durham’s ongoing investigation of the bogus Russian collusion operation tells @FDRLST: “Durham isn’t doing anything. Dropping his investigations. He’s worried about blowback from Biden. What an absolute disgrace.”
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 15, 2020
Why am I not surprised? The swamp is deep and wide. Trust no one.
I believe Durham was highlighted as being some kind of savior for the “rule of law” because of the Whitey Bulger case. In looking at the details it was apparent he “protected” anyone of “real” responsibility. As I recall, it was a single FBI agent who went down in that case even though others were involved. That itself sets the precedent Durham had no interest in seeking full and complete justice. I had suspicions as soon as learning that little tidbit.
Sure, there were reports Durham was zeroing in on the culprits but none of the witnesses were ever interviewed. How in hell does one pursue a corruption case without speaking with witnesses. I firmly believe the entire investigation was a sham. Durham was Just the latest “Trust the Plan, Trust Durham” nonsense, and the public was conned, masterfully. There had been talk that Barr was “concerned” the investigation would bring down the entire FBI / DOJ. THAT report may have been the one and only accurate account of behind the scenes activities. We all have to understand there is one Axiom that is irrefutable. The entire establishment despises everything Trump stands for and want him OUT, by any means necessary, with exceptions being in the single digits.
I’m also of the belief that many who claim such strong support are nothing but grifters who are only seeking money and fame. “Come to my site”, “Support our efforts”, and other slogans. The big question for all time is WHY was the President’s team caught so off guard. Trump spoke incessantly about the danger of mail-in ballots and Democrats admitted often how they had teams and teams of lawyers on standby for election day. So What happened election day when report after report after report came in claiming all kinds of nefarious activity. Quite a number made calls to people on Trump’s team and heard nothing. I think we may know why. It was members of HIS campaign, like Jason Miller, who convinced Trump he “had it in the bag”. He would “win on Friday”. How Long was Miller advising Trump he had nothing to worry about. Days after the election there was a call for 60 MILLION in donations. WHAT!!. Were his campaign officials sabotaging Trump’s re-election. We need to start asking THOSE questions.